INDIANAPOLIS — Former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson wrapped his week at the NFL combine Sunday as next month’s draft draws ever closer.

The four-year Husker starter ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds, ranking 23rd among 29 “defensive backs” to run Sunday. He also recorded a vertical leap of 36.5 inches, tying for eighth of 24 DBs to participate in the drill. His 122-inch broad jump was good for 19th of 23.

On Saturday, Jackson’s 10 reps in the bench press tied for last among 23 DBs.

Jackson’s measurables and game film fall more in line with a profile that many scouts and evaluators believe is more worthy of a draft pick somewhere in the range of rounds 3-6. The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder with 32¼-inch arms is among the tallest corners in the draft.

The California native earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last fall and was the team’s defensive MVP. He logged 40 tackles (four for loss), a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups across 12 games.

