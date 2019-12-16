Former Husker Luke Gifford will not play the rest of the season for the Dallas Cowboys after he was place on injured reserve Monday.
Gifford fractured his left arm in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Gifford appeared in six games this season for Dallas after making the team as an undrafted free agent. He appeared only on special teams but worked his way to a reserve linebacker role to help with depth concerns before going down with the injury.
Gifford also suffered an injury in the preseason that caused him to miss the first half of the season. Dallas elected not to put him on IR to start the season as he showed enough promise to earn playing time once he recovered. But now this broken arm will cost him the rest of the 2019 season.
At Nebraska, Gifford was a team captain as a senior in 2018 and started all 12 games that season. The Lincoln Southeast graduate finished his Husker career with 109 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss and 7 sacks.
