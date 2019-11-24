Scroll down to see The World-Herald's complete coverage of Nebraska football's win over Maryland.
* * *
The patient lives. So does the season. Nebraska 54, Maryland 7. No apologies given. No apologies necessary.
The job was simple. Win. Break a four-game, six-week losing streak. Head into the Iowa Black Friday game with a chance to make a bowl that many fans and media saw as a birthright at the start of the season. The Huskers did just that.
"Everybody had some good energy tonight," Luke McCaffrey said. "Hopefully we can bring that into next week."
'Our goal is a bowl': After thumping Maryland, Nebraska's last obstacle is Black Friday against Iowa
At 5-6 after their first victory in seven weeks, the Huskers need a win over Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium to end their two-year bowl drought.
Week after week, Nebraska coach Scott Frost hoped to see all three phases click at the same time. Frost got his wish in the first quarter.
One part of the game plan stuck with Carlos Davis all week. If Maryland gets into a situation of third down and longer than four yards to go, get ready to rush the passer.
A Pennsylvania boy who shagged punts for George Blanda before playing for two Marine Corps teams was one of the happiest Husker fans watching Nebraska defeat Maryland on Saturday.
