...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
1 of 2
Johnny Rodgers celebrates after his iconic punt return touchdown against Oklahoma in the "Game of the Century." That showdown between the No. 1 Huskers and No. 2 Sooners in 1971 was ranked by ESPN as the greatest college football game of all-time.
Of course, there’s a little irony to Nebraska’s nine appearances in the top 150. The Huskers lost all but two of these classics: Oklahoma ’71 and Missouri ’97. Still, participating in 6% of the best games ever is a high compliment to Nebraska’s tradition. Especially being part of No. 1 and No. 2.
It’s especially incredible how well The Game of the Century has aged. ESPN created a panel of 150 judges — coaches, media, sports information directors, etc.
For the top six games ever, ESPN teamed with Marvel to make comic book covers. They’re snazzy.
All credit to ESPN for organizing this massive project. But it wouldn’t be any fun without an argument, right? There’s one game that absolutely got snubbed from the top 10. One of the three best games I’ve ever seen:
The 2007 Fiesta Bowl between Boise State and Oklahoma.
You can certainly find games with bigger stakes. But you won’t find games with more elements of a great drama. The final minute, featuring three Boise State trick plays!, remains stunning 13 years later.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.