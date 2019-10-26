...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS WILL REMAIN STEADY.
&&
Indiana's Whop Philyor battles Nebraska's Mohamed Barry. “It was chaos, straight chaos,” Philyor said. “It’s a big win for us, we’re all happy."
LINCOLN — Neither Indiana nor Nebraska has been to a bowl game since 2016.
The Hoosiers did something about that Saturday with a 38-31 victory over the Huskers. It was Indiana’s first win in Lincoln since 1959.
With less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Hoosiers were practicing their air bowling poses on the west sideline of Memorial Stadium. They’re 6-2 before Halloween. Of course they’re going to enjoy the moment.
It doesn’t matter that Indiana hasn’t won a bowl game since 1991 and that the Hoosiers have played in just four bowls since that Copper Bowl victory.
Indiana players and coaches know they have a chance to end that drought this year after accomplishing something no Hoosier team had done since 1993 — win three straight Big Ten games. Indiana has an excellent chance to run that streak to four on Nov. 2, when it hosts Northwestern.
How the Hoosiers became bowl eligible, and how they kept Nebraska two wins shy of that, is best summed up by one word that wide receiver Whop Philyor used to describe IU’s locker room after the game.
“It was chaos, straight chaos,” Philyor said. “It’s a big win for us. We’re all happy. You should have seen us in the locker room going crazy, going berserk.”
That scene brought tears to IU coach Tom Allen’s eyes as he wrapped up his postgame comments with an impassioned plea for Hoosier fans to show up for the Northwestern game and support this team. Allen pounded the podium three times. That passion helped drive his team on the field in a hostile environment.
Indiana created chaos for Nebraska’s pass defense, shredding the secondary for 351 yards and two of its five touchdowns.
Philyor didn’t score, but he had a pair of career highs with 14 receptions for 178 yards. Eight of his catches for 155 yards resulted in first downs. Two of those receptions came on fourth down, two on third down and three were first-down plays that went for 21, 20 and 24 yards. After two of his catches, the Hoosiers scored on the ensuing play.
Being the set-up guy was fine with the 5-foot-11, 178-pound junior from Tampa, Florida.
“We knew they were going to come out and play man against us all day,” Philyor said. “So we just wanted to execute the plays we had for this week.”
Philyor was amped for the game. Allen said that was welcomed, but had to be tempered a bit.
On Indiana’s opening drive of the second half, Philyor was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he bailed Indiana out of a third-and-12 with a 23-yard reception.
“Sometimes the very thing that makes you special is the very thing that hurts you,” Allen said. “He’s not a very big guy. He plays with a ton of energy and a ton of swagger. Sometimes I wish I had a muzzle. He needs a muzzle sometimes.
“But that energy is what causes him to make plays. So you have to teach him. When he had that penalty, I was with him and I kept holding him. I was not going to let him get away until I got eye-to-eye, ‘Yes, sir’ with the response. I knew I could do that.”
Philyor tried to plead his case to Allen, but the third-year coach wasn’t interested in excuses.
“He was hot,” Allen said. “‘But they’re doing this and they’re saying this.’ I don’t care what they call you, I don’t care about that. But that’s what makes him special. You should have heard him before the game.”
When asked about the chat with Allen, which was caught on BTN, Philyor had some fun. “What chat?” he responded, which brought laughs from the dozen or so reporters surrounding him.
“I just have to be more disciplined,” Philyor said. “I let my emotions get the best of me. We’re playing football, so everybody’s emotions just come from bleeding out (of) our jerseys. I just have to be more disciplined.”
At the end, Indiana’s running game ran out the clock on the Huskers’ rally.
1 of 95
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle catches a pass for a touchdown against Nebraska's defender Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Vice Admiral Walter ÒTedÓ Carter and his wife Lynda wave to the crowd as Nebraska takes on Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Carter was announced as the Nebraska Board of Regents priority candidate for the NU presidency Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost looks at his play card during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey is taken down by Indiana defenders during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson delivers a face mask penalty on Indiana's Jamar Johnson during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson signals a first down while making eye contact with Indiana's Tiawan Mullen during the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Nick Westbrook on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey shovel passes the ball to WanÕDale Robinson during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates a tackle during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Farniok and the rest of the offensive line look back to the sideline during the first half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills reacts to watching a replay on the jumbo-screen during the second half of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Whop Philyor battles Nebraska's Mohamed Barry during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's David Ellis runs into the end zone against Nebraska's Lamar Jackson during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey delivers a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Luke McCaffrey look on during a Indiana kick in the second half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball alongside Indiana's Alfred Bryant, Khalil Bryant and Juwan Burgess during the fourth quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a deep pass during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Matt Bjorson dives in for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Indiana head coach Tom Allen high fives fans following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Disappointed Nebraska fans watch as Indiana wins 38-31 over the Huskers on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana fan James Smith of Bloomington, Indiana, congratulates Ty Fryfogle on a good game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, following the Hoosiers 38-31 win over the Huskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson regains control of the football as he runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III scores as he runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson runs the ball against Indiana's Marcelino Ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Micah McFadden celebrates recovering a fumble against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost reacts to Indiana scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Indiana's Alfred Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Hendershot catches a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A beam of sunlight illuminates a sliver of the south end zone fan section as Nebraska plays Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour runs the ball against Indiana's Micah McFadden on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Stevie Scott III runs over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle to score a fourth quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leaves the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, right, and Noah Vedral, left, stay loose on the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral stays loose on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, left, Khalil Davis and Ben Stille celebrate a fourth quarter sack by Khalil Davis.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, left, spins out of Indiana's Reakwon Jones' tackle in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, center, and JD Spielman, left, walk off the field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson talks with the coaches during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills walks off the football field following the Huskers 38-31 loss to Indiana.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, talks with Indiana head coach Tom Allen at the end of the game. Indiana beat Nebraska 38-31.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle celebrates his touchdown with Stevie Scott III against Nebraska during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral leaves the field injured in the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost reacts after Noah Vedral leaves the game injured during the first half in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa scores a touchdown against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll receives a pass from Noah Vedral against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey runs the ball against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral throws against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost coaches against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost has words with his offense in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey looks for a pass against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey celebrates a touchdown run against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Honas, right, tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Peyton Ramsey, left, is second by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Allen Stallings IV recovers a fumble by Nebraska's Noah Vedral who also made the tackle during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa, left, celebrates with Luke McCaffrey after McCaffrey threw Noa a touchdown late in the second quarter.