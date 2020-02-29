LINCOLN — The Husker football team has had its share of high school wrestling champions over the years — one of whom might win an NAIA national title this season.
But none of them have quite the résumé as Nash Hutmacher. The defensive lineman from Chamberlain, South Dakota completed a perfect high school career Saturday night with his fourth state heavyweight title, his 166th straight win and his 73rd straight pin.
The “Polar Bear,” as he has been nicknamed for his size and blond shock of hair, hasn't lost since 2016 as an eighth-grader in the state tournament. Since then, it’s been win after win, pin after pin. He’s the No. 1-ranked heavyweight, too, by TrackWrestling, after winning Junior National Duals in freestyle and Greco-Roman last summer.
On Saturday night, Hutmacher pinned Gus Miller of Brookings in 89 seconds. He scored pins in 18, 33 and 20 seconds in his three previous state tournament matches. The matches took on a familiar pattern: Hutmacher shooting quickly with a double-leg takedown, flipping over the opponent with brute strength, and pinning them as fast as the official could reach the mat to slap it.
His excellence won him wrestling scholarship offers. Nebraska’s Mark Manning would happily have Hutmacher on his squad.
But he’s leaving behind the mat to play football — specifically nose tackle – for the Huskers. He’ll likely weigh well north of 300 pounds to take on double teams from Badgers and Hawkeyes, so getting back to 285 for collegiate wrestling would be a difficult yo-yo, just as it would have for former offensive guard Tanner Farmer, who briefly wrestled with the Huskers but didn’t compete on a regular collegiate basis until this year at Concordia University, where he’s a favorite to win the national title.
Manning said in a January interview he hopes the college coaches go back to an open weight standard from the 1970s and 1980s, when wrestlers of any weight could vie for the heavyweight title.
As it stands, Hutmacher will arrive at NU this summer and become a part of a rebuilding defensive line. Starting nose tackle Darrion Daniels has left for the NFL, leaving behind younger brother Damion, Ty Robinson and juco signee Jordon Riley.
Because of his interests in hunting and fishing, he’s a recruiting favorite of coach Scott Frost, who is also an outdoor enthusiast.
“Probably my favorite in-home visit ever,” Frost said of visiting Hutmacher in central South Dakota. “We walked into a shed and looked at a bunch of whitetail antlers and some other hunting paraphernalia. We had something to eat and talked for a while and went out and walked one quarter-mile strip of uncut milo and limited out and went home and hugged and we got back on the plane. That was unique, and Nash is a unique guy. We are thrilled to have him on our football team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.