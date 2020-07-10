The last four months have been a challenge for Adrian Martinez. But a pandemic isn’t the first bit of adversity the Nebraska quarterback has overcome.
Martinez this week made his first public comments since spring practices were halted as a guest on the “No Struggle No Story” podcast of fellow NU student-athlete Patrick Cacciatore, a member of the men’s tennis team. Across nearly 20 minutes, Martinez laid out how he rose past multiple injuries to improve and prepare for his third season in Lincoln.
Some lessons he learned have applied lately as the Huskers’ 2020 campaign remains uncertain.
“When you have no idea what the future holds — we don’t know what our season’s going to look like, when it’s going to start — you’re forced to focus on the present, be in the moment,” Martinez said. “It really made me a better person and a better player because I was just focused on what I was doing that day to become better.”
Much of Martinez’s story is well-known to Husker fans. He tore his right labrum his junior year at Clovis West High School in Fresno, California, and missed his senior season. While many schools backed off from recruiting him, Nebraska and new coach Scott Frost stayed close and eventually signed him in the 2018 class.
Martinez again suffered an injury in his first college game, spraining his knee against Colorado. His confidence was slow to return, he said, but he was buoyed by his religious faith and support system of family and coaches. The tough part was a tendency to find his identity and self-worth in football.
“When you do stuff like that, the ups and downs of the game, it can take you real high but it can take you real low too,” Martinez said. “I think that was a valuable lesson that I learned is I needed to kind of step away a little bit, evaluate who I am and enjoy the game for what it is — a game. And have fun with that but know that it shouldn’t affect who I am and how I think of myself. Because it’s not that. I’m greater than just football.”
Circumstances were tough again in 2019. A 48-7 blowout loss to Ohio State in prime time preceded a knee injury against Northwestern. Martinez missed the next two games — defeats to Minnesota and Indiana — and returned to play in a 31-27 setback at Purdue that he said never should have happened. He also injured his left shoulder in the process.
“It sucked,” he said. "It really did.”
But, he added, the situation reminded him the goal isn’t to please anyone beyond those he grinds with daily — teammates, coaches, nutritionists, equipment folks and other support staff.
Martinez is now 9-12 as a Husker starter after completing 59% of his passes last year and throwing 10 touchdown passes against nine interceptions. He said he’s learning to better enjoy the process and stay present as he moves to the second half of his college career. That he’s the starting quarterback at a place like Nebraska should make him thankful, he said, not drag him down.
He also believes better days are ahead for both himself and the program.
“Just keep staying the path,” Martinez said. “Keep working hard and things will pay off. If we keep on putting in the work, if we keep on having faith in each other and the guys around us, this thing will turn around eventually.”
