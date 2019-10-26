...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY THROUGH THE MIDDLE
OF NEXT WEEK.
&&
Noah Vedral got the start at quarterback against Indiana. He led a touchdown drive on the opening possession.
LINCOLN — All the signs pregame pointed to Adrian Martinez starting at quarterback against Indiana — but it wasn't the case.
Martinez, in uniform but sporting a rather large knee brace, was seen taking snaps from starting center Cameron Jurgens during warmups about an hour before kickoff. Later during warmups Martinez took reps with the rest of the first-team offense, and he was even announced on the video board as Nebraska's starter with kickoff minutes away.
But when the offense took the field for the first time, it was Noah Vedral at quarterback.
And Vedral led a touchdown drive on the opening possession. He completed 2 of 2 passes for 61 yards, then ran in for the 4-yard touchdown.
Vedral was 8 for 9 for 139 yards passing, plus two rushing touchdowns, until about midway through the second quarter. Then he suffered a leg injury and had to be helped off the field.
In came true freshman Luke McCaffrey, but the Huskers had to punt on his first drive.
The next one went better, though. After the Huskers gained possession from an interception, McCaffrey led a six-play, 74-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 24-yard score to Kanwai Noa, McCaffrey's first career touchdown throw.
McCaffrey was a four-star recruit from Colorado in the 2019 recruiting class. He’s the brother of Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. His father, Ed, is a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos.
Vedral started in place of Martinez two weeks ago against Minnesota. That was his first college start as he completed 14 of 23 passes for 135 yards in the 34-7 loss. He added 49 rushing yards. Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco this week said he and Scott Frost were pleased with Vedral’s performance, particularly his decision making.
Martinez was seen on the sidelines with a headset on as the offense conducted its first drive.
Martinez missed the Minnesota game two weeks ago after suffering an injury on the final play of the third quarter against Northwestern on Oct. 5. The Nebraska coaches haven't said much about his status since, and Martinez was not in uniform for the Minnesota game.
Martinez did practice during the bye week and this week with that brace on his knee. Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Wednesday that Martinez “looked like his old self” in practice.
In other injury news, Wan'Dale Robinson was in full pads for warmups and started the game. He came out of the Minnesota game with an injury. Kicker Barret Pickering went through full warmups and kicked the first extra point. He hasn't played at all this season while dealing with an injury.
Bishop Neumann's Noah Vedral (22) is double-teamed by Columbus Scotus' Dalton Taylor (30) left and Cody Mroczek (32) in the second period as Columbus Scotus loses to Bishop Neumann 65-67 in in overtime in the semi-finals of the NSAA State High School Boys Basketball State Championships in Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. on Friday, March 14, 2014.
Columbus Scotus's Cody Mroczek (32), left, guards against Bishop Neumann's Noah Vedral (22) in the first half during the class C-1 semifinal of the Nebraska state boys basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, March 13, 2015.
Bishop-Neumann's Noah Vedral jumps the final hurdle to win his heat in the class C 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the Nebraska state track and field championships at Burke High School in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 22, 2015.
Bishop Neumann's Noah Vedral (22) controls the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia defender Grant Schmidt (3) in the first quarter at Bishop Neumann high school in Wahoo, Neb., on Saturday, Dec., 5, 2015.
Bishop Neumann's Noah Vedral (22) celebrates his break away score with his teammates Benjamin Simons (24), Brandon Breunig (52) and Reid Jurgensmeier (50) during the fourth quarter of the basketball state championship tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Friday, March 11, 2016.
Bishop Neumann's Noah Vedral, left, and Cross County's Aaron Giannou are neck-and-neck at the finish of the Class C 400-meter dash during the 2016 NSAA State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium on Saturday, May 21, 2016, in Omaha.
Bishop Neumann's Noah Vedral, left, and Jordan Fujan compete in the Class C 300-meter hurdles during the 2016 NSAA State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium on Saturday, May 21, 2016, in Omaha.
Wahoo Neumann quarterback Noah Vedral celebrates throwing a fourth-quarter touchdown against Norfolk Catholic to give them a 14-7 lead at Wahoo Neumann on Friday, August 26, 2016. That would be the final score.
O'Neill's Wyatt Liewer, No. 8, is brought down by Bishop Neumann's Noah Vedral, No. 11, during the first quarter of their Class C1 state title game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Lincoln.
UFC's Noah Vedral (16) a Wahoo Neumann graduate hands a ball off to Cedric Jordan-Williams (33) during warm ups prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between UCF and Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
KENT SIEVERS
