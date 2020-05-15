LINCOLN — The extreme Husker makeover of its kicking and punting specialists may now be complete.
Nebraska added a scholarship punter — Australian punter Daniel Cerni — earlier this week. On Friday, LSU kicker Connor Culp, a starter for the Tigers during the 2017 season, confirmed he’s transferring to NU for his senior season after graduating in Baton Rouge.
Culp was a back-up in 2018 and 2019 behind two of the nation’s best kickers, Cole Tracy and Cade York, the latter of whom returns for his sophomore year in 2020. York’s excellence — coupled with the kickoff specialist work from LSU’s Avery Atkins, who led the nation in touchbacks last season — prompted Culp’s move to NU.
He immediately becomes Nebraska’s most experienced placekicker, as he hit 11 of 16 field goals and 20 of 23 extra points in 2017. No other current kicker on Nebraska’s roster aside from walk-on Lane McCallum — who has returned to playing outside linebacker after a brief stint kicking field goals — has ever attempted a field goal at the Power Five conference level.
Culp came to Nebraska through special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge, hired this winter away from Auburn to overhaul a unit that underperformed in 2019. Rutledge was pivotal in NU signing Cerni, as well.
"Coach Rut thought I could help out in the kicking game, I know the reputation of the school in both football and academics and wanted to be a part of that," Culp said.
One of LSU’s assistant coaches — former Nebraska quarterback Mickey Joseph — gave the Huskers high marks, as well, Culp said. Two more LSU assistants — defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and safeties coach Bill Busch — have Nebraska ties, as well.
In Lincoln, Culp will become the team’s fourth kicker — all of them are walk-ons — and only senior. Junior Chase Contreraz — who transferred in from Iowa Western — and freshmen Gabe Heins and Grant Detlefsen are also listed as kickers. Heins and Detlefsen redshirted last season.
Nebraska had six players attempt field goals in 2019. All but McCallum, who is unlikely to ever kick again at NU, have left the program. Barret Pickering, the 2018 starter whose injury before the 2019 season created a domino effect of issues, has medically retired. Isaac Armstrong, who doubled as the team’s punter in 2019, has graduated. So did Harrison Martin. Dylan Jorgensen entered the transfer portal. Matt Waldoch retired, in essence, returning to the NU club soccer program from where he came.
Waldoch was the best of the 2019 kickers — he made all four attempts. None of them were good options for kickoffs. NU booted just 14 touchbacks all of last season, good for 11th in the Big Ten and 109th in the nation. Punter William Pryzstup handled most of those duties; Culp and Cerni will likely challenge him for the role.
Nebraska has not been above 50% on its touchback rate since 2013, when Mauro Bondi handled the role.
