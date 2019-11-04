...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Dedrick Mills said the entire Husker football team needs to share the same mindset this week. "We just gotta be ready to go back to work," he said.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The last time Nebraska had an off week, Austin Allen gathered all his fellow tight ends and made the one-hour drive west to his hometown of Aurora.
They ate together. They hunted (rumor has it freshman Chris Hickman was the best shooter). They got away from football.
Fast forward two weeks, and a wind-whipped Allen stood on a concrete slab in the southwest corner of Ross-Ade Stadium with a frown of determination following the Huskers' third straight loss. What this team doesn't need right now is more time off.
"We gotta come out and practice our butts off," Allen said. "... We're clicking on different areas of the team at different times. We just gotta put it all together."
Nebraska's bye week last month was about recovering — physically and mentally — after 24 straight games without an in-season break. Coach Scott Frost's staff hadn't enjoyed a traditional bye in nearly four years together.
Now NU receives a second bye week for just the third time in the last 14 years (2013, 2014). And with three regular-season games remaining after that, many Huskers agree there is only one way to approach the extra days: Attack them.
"We just gotta be ready to go back to work," running back Dedrick Mills said. "This is a mindset. Everybody gotta have that same mindset, just be ready to go back to work."
Added receiver Kade Warner: "It's just back to our roots again. We gotta work on those details. Work on finishing."
And Allen: "I want to see more guys just unleash and let go and just play football. (We have been) kind of timid, I guess."
Home contests against Big Ten bullies Wisconsin and Iowa loom along with a 1,200-mile trip to Maryland. Win two, and the Huskers avoid missing a bowl game for a third straight season.
Multiple players said reaching that six-victory plateau will be a motivation this week as they prepare for the final quarter of the 2019 campaign. Others pointed to fixing mistakes on offense — particularly on third and fourth downs or in the red zone — as reason enough to keep grinding.
Same thing on defense, where Purdue netted a pair of long touchdown drives at the end of each half Saturday. NU's opponent conversion rates on third down (41.9%) and in the red zone (89.5%) remain among the worst at the FBS level.
"We definitely know what to expect and we definitely know that we have to practice hard," defensive back Dicaprio Bootle said. "We have to do everything in our power to be able to keep this thing going and just get these wins. Just end these games in the positive category instead of the negative."
The bye will also allow Nebraska coaches to continue working on a 2020 recruiting class that, with 13 commits, is roughly half complete with the Dec. 18 early signing period creeping near.
Running backs coach Ryan Held said last week the challenge is that NU is getting close to the limit of 42 evaluation days allowed to coaches from September through November (the next contact period begins Dec. 1). Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said on "Sports Nightly" last week most assistants will take one or two days this week. He'll be in south Georgia looking at 2021 prospects, he said.
"Recruiting has changed where you have to get on the class that is almost two classes ahead now," Beckton said. "If you're not reaching out to those coaches via text, you're way behind. So I'm going to take advantage."
Beyond talent acquisition, Frost said Saturday the only way he knows to improve is to work and practice harder. If Nebraska did everything a little better — he listed blocking, tackling, throwing, catching and covering — it could own a record of 7-2 instead of 4-5.
Those gains don't happen away from the field, Frost said. Quarterback Adrian Martinez agreed. In his eyes, whatever Nebraska puts into the last three games is what it will get out of them.
"It's really just about heart and having faith in the rest of this year, having faith in each other," Martinez said. "We're playing for each other at the end of the day. If the guys in that locker room truly believe that, there's still a lot to play for this season."
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels makes a first quarter interception.
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees claps towards Nebraska fans who were yelling at him most of the fourth quarter after Purdue scored a touchdown to go ahead at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, right, talks to Purdue's Jack Plummer as he was getting carted off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass while being tackled by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Plummer was called for intentional grounding on the play.
From left: Kelby Mittan, his daughter, Ryleigh, 3, and wife Courtney watch Nebraska take on Purdue during a chilly game at at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. They are from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Nebraska's JD Spielman catches a 40-yard pass on Nebraska's first play from scrimmage against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, right, celebrates getting a second quarter interception. Jackson was celebrating with teammate Braxton Clark.
Purdue's Zander Horvath runs after catching the ball and breaking a tackle from Nebraska's JoJo Domann in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives in for a fourth quarter touchdown against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue's Jack Plummer leaves the game after an injury in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson celebrates tackling Purdue's King Doerue in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost turns away after Purdue scores what would be the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost looks out of the locker room door before his team takes the field against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs after catching a pass on Nebraska's first play from scrimmage as Purdue's Jalen Graham left, and Cory Trice, right pursue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong punts the ball in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Eli Sullivan tips a punt from Purdue's Zac Collins in the first quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives for extra yards in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Alex Davis tries to tackle Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the second quarter but Plummer was able to break free for a run at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa can't catch this third and long pass in the second quarter that set up a punt against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, throws a pass under pressure by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki in the second quarter.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost reacts to Purdue scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of game.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the football game.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez greets fans as he arrives for the football game.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks onto the field before the start of the football game.
Joel Ripkey wears a Nebraska hat and a Purdue coat outside Ross-Ade stadium on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Joel grew in the area and his wife, Nicole Ripkey, went to school at Lincoln.
Natalie Dingus, 11, greets Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost as Nebraska arrives at Ross-Ade to play Purdue on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Her family is from Virginia.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before the game against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Grady Dingus plays in the fall leaves as he waits for the Nebraska football team to arrive at the stadium.
Scott Strunc of Omaha waits for the Nebraska football team to arrive.
Scott Strunc, left, of Omaha poses for a picture with University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos before the start of the football game.
Renata Anderson and her grandson, Owen, 1, explore Ross-Ade Stadium before the start of the football game.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer as he throws a complete pass in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins catches a pass in the fourth quarter in front of Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws an incomplete pass as he his hit by Purdue's Ben Holt in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's JD Spielman catches a third down pass in the fourth quarter in front of Purdue's Ben Holt at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees claps towards Nebraska fans who were yelling at him most of the fourth quarter after Purdue scored a touchdown to go ahead at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, right, talks to Purdue's Jack Plummer as he was getting carted off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's JD Spielman walks off the field against after losing to Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels walks off the field against after losing to Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs out of the grasp of Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leaves the field following the Huskers 31-27 loss to Purdue.
Nebraska's JD Spielman gets run out of bounds after making a fourth quarter reception.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter as he's pressured by Purdue's Ben Holt.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets pushed out of bounds by Purdue's Cory Trice in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's Ben Stille, left, drags down Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez reacts to loosing three yards and not converting a third down in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez avoids being sacked by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets up ended by Purdue's Derrick Barnes.
Purdue's King Doerue spins out of a tackle by Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle.
Nebraska's Collin Miller drags down Purdue's David Bell in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson gets pushed out of bounds by Purdue's Ben Holt in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens hikes the ball to quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass while being tackled by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Plummer was called for intentional grounding on the play.
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass while Nebraska's Carlos Davis pursues in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue's Jaylan Alexander can't get a hand on a pass before JD Spielman catches it at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Matt Farniok blocks Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Nebraska's Boe Wilson blocks Purdue's George Karlaftis at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
From left: Kelby Mittan, his daughter, Ryleigh, 3, and wife Courtney watch Nebraska take on Purdue during a chilly game at at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. They are from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins catches a pass in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
