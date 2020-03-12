The cancellations and suspensions of play swept across the sporting landscape in domino fashion, one coronavirus-packed punch after another to a culture deeply woven into the fabric of American life.
The Big Ten canceled the rest of its basketball tournament. So did the ACC, Big East, Big 12, SEC, AAC and MAC. The SEC went a step further and canceled all of its league events until March 30 — outside of NCAA championships and tournaments, which remain on as of Thursday morning.
Major League Soccer canceled all of its games for 30 days. The PGA Tour announced it would conduct its events without fans at least through April 5. On Wednesday night the NBA suspended its season after one of its players Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus.
The USHL - which includes the Omaha Lancers and Lincoln Stars - suspended their season. The NAIA canceled its national basketball tournament, depriving the Concordia women's basketball team a chance of defending its national title.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren — whose league severely limited the attendance at winter and spring sporting events for the rest of the year — said on Big Ten Network he made a final decision to cancel the tournament Thursday morning.
"This was one of those things, as we look back in time, that we'll say, on this date, we did the right thing," Warren said. "At the end of the day, this is about our student-athletes."
The Big East tournament featuring Creighton continued for one half Thursday morning in New York City. The Bluejays’ game with St. John’s was canceled at halftime with the Red Storm leading 38-35.
At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, sporting events were still on as of Thursday morning — as were NU’s Pro Day event Thursday afternoon and its spring football practice schedule — but the general public wouldn’t be able to attend them for the near future. Attendance will be limited to “a few groups,” according to NU, including immediate family, essential personnel and credentialed media.
Unlike the rest of the Big Ten schools, NU hadn’t canceled in-person, on-campus classes as of Thursday afternoon.
The Nebraska boys state basketball tournament continued Thursday in Lincoln, albeit with attendance limited to immediate family on a pass list, essential personnel and working media.
The next questions will involve the selection and playing of next week’s NCAA men's basketball tournament. With conference tournaments canceled, how will automatic bids be determined? Will the NCAA reconsider its decision to hold the tournament and cancel it in the wake of conference decisions? Would canceling or postponing it “flatten the curve” of the virus’ spread?
"The only thing I would offer is whether NCAA or any other person in my seat, make sure you put the student-athletes at the epicenter of your decision," Warren said.
In light of world events, basketball and other sporting events are now utterly unimportant and shouldn't be mentioned again.
