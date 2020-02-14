WACO, Texas — The Will Bolt era couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start.
Nebraska took away all the drama early in the debut of its new head coach, riding an 11-run first inning to a 19-9 victory Friday over Baylor that was packed with contributors. The offense collected 16 hits and 10 walks while starting pitcher Gareth Stroh picked up the win in his first outing as a Husker.
Facing a Power Five club that has reached three straight NCAA regionals, the Huskers wasted no time asserting themselves. The veteran offense began the game with five straight singles, eventually knocking starter Jimmy Winston from the game after the right-hander didn’t retire any of the first nine men he faced. The first 11 reached for Nebraska, which sent 17 batters to the plate in all and capitalized on three errors.
“Our approach was going to be to be ready to hit and be ready to hit through the middle of the field,” Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “I’d say we did a really nice job.”
Stroh, a 23-year-old transfer from Purdue who hadn’t pitched in a Division I game in 622 days, worked efficiently with the lead. The left-hander allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out four across 77 pitches. Two other hurlers made their NU debuts from there in UNC-Greensboro transfer Trey Kissack (1⅔ scoreless frames) and freshman Braxton Bragg (four runs in a third-inning). Sophomore lefty Tyler Martin secured the last five outs without allowing a run.
Husker hitters, meanwhile, offered more than enough cushion. Senior catcher Luke Roskam went 3 for 4 with a pair of walks and two RBIs. Also collecting multihit games were Jaxon Hallmark, Cam Chick, Spencer Schwellenbach, Ty Roseberry and Joe Acker in a game that lasted 3 hours, 45 minutes.
Nebraska threw just 161 pitches compared to the Bears’ 241. The 11-run inning was the program’s largest since 13 in a stanza against Cal Poly in March 2018.
Baylor, which is working through two-game suspensions among 14 players for the first few weeks of the season because of a hazing incident last year, started all of its key returning hitters on Valentine’s Day. Coach Steve Rodriguez has said he won’t announce who is sitting out for a given contest.
Perhaps most encouraging was how NU responded to the adversity it faced. It followed up both errors on the night with double plays. When Baylor drew within 12-5 after six innings, the visitors rose up for a four-run seventh and three-run eighth. One of the few lowlights was Hallmark leaving the field in the third inning after a collision in foul ground with right fielder Aaron Palensky.
The series between former Big 12 rivals resumes Saturday at 2:05 p.m.
“We’re going to have a dogfight on our hands (Saturday),” Bolt said. “Enjoy this one but come back ready to have that same mindset.”
Nebraska (1-0).....(11)01 000 430—19 16 2
At Baylor (0-1)........021 011 040— 9 13 3
W: Stroh, 1-0. L: Winston, 0-1. 2B: NU, Schwellenbach, Roskam, Acker. BU, Loftin, Mueller. 3B: NU, Chick HR: BU, Wehsener.
