Darin Erstad

Former Nebraska baseball coach and player Darin Erstad is graduating with his degree on Saturday. Erstad also punted on the 1994 national title football team. 

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

A quarter-century after he last played a baseball game at Nebraska and a decade after he completed his Major League Baseball career, Darin Erstad is achieving another dream: Getting his degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 

Erstad, the former Husker baseball star and the program's coach for eight seasons, is among 66 current and former student-athletes graduating Saturday in a virtual commencement that features volleyball coach John Cook as the main speaker. Erstad, who also punted on the 1994 Nebraska football title team, will receive his degree in business administration, which he completed in the year after he resigned as the team's coach to spend more time with his family. 

He'll be joined by another Husker baseball legend, Dan Johnson, a first-team All-American in 2001 after hitting a school-record 25 home runs. Johnson, who spent ten years in MLB, is a student assistant on the 2020 team, which had its season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska had to alter its commencement ceremonies, moving to a virtual platform, as a result of the pandemic, as well. 

Twelve Husker football players will graduate Saturday, including Noah Vedral, who announced he'll leave the program as a graduate transfer. Other graduates including Andrew Bunch — also transferring — Damion Daniels, JoJo Domann, Matt Farniok, Todd Honas, Harrison Martin, John Raridon, Matt Snyder, Jack Stoll, Mike Williams and Jaron Woodyard. 

The past 10 years of Nebraska baseball

