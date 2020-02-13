The World-Herald's Evan Bland ranks the Big Ten baseball teams heading into the 2020 season.
1. Michigan
The Wolverines represented more than themselves during last season’s 50-22 campaign that ended in the championship series of the College World Series. Their postseason run — they were one of the last four teams into the NCAA tournament, then became the first Big Ten team to reach the CWS title round in 53 years — was a rallying cry that northern schools can break through the glass ceiling into college baseball’s biggest event. Michigan endures key losses, including two-thirds of its dominant rotation along with Big Ten player of the year Jordan Brewer. But right-hander Jeff Criswell (7-1, 2.72 ERA) is back, along with most of a lineup led by outfielders Jesse Franklin (.262 average, 13 homers) and Jordan Nwogu (.321, 12 homers). Michigan is recruiting on a national level now, too.
2. Minnesota
A breakthrough 2018 of sweeping the Big Ten regular season and tournament while reaching a super regional raised expectations for last season. The Gophers tied for third in the league last spring, but playing the first 21 games away from home — dropping 13 — sank their RPI and cost an NCAA tourney berth. Still, one of the league’s steadiest programs has the best Big Ten pitcher in left-hander Max Meyer (5-3, 2.11 ERA), a potential first-round MLB draft pick who also contributes in the outfield. Add 2018 Big Ten pitcher of the year Patrick Fredrickson and a wealth of young arms, and coach John Anderson’s 39th season looks bright. The offense will need multiple new contributors, but it helps to miss Indiana, Nebraska and Ohio State in league play.
3. Ohio State
The Buckeyes peaked perhaps a year ahead of schedule in 2019, claiming the Big Ten tourney title as the No. 7 seed to secure their third regional berth in four seasons. Now the once-young team has some veterans including all three weekend starting pitchers in sophomore righty Garrett Burhenn (6-4, 3.96), sophomore lefty Seth Lonsway (8-4, 3.70) and lefty Griffan Smith (7-5, 4.66). While Ohio State must replace its best two hitters from last spring, junior catcher Dillon Dingler (.291) is a popular preseason Big Ten player of the year choice, and infielder Zach Dezenzo swatted 10 homers as a freshman. With an always-solid defense and penchant for heating up during stretch runs, OSU will be a factor all spring. Its first 14 games are on the road.
4. Iowa
Painful late-season fades and regional near misses characterized the Hawkeyes’ last two seasons even as they have won at least 30 games in six straight springs. They’re set up again this year with veteran pitching — Grant Judkins (4-7, 2.72) and Cam Baumann (4-5, 5.29) combined for 29 starts in 2019 and closer Grant Leonard (2-3, 3.37) also returns — along with a deep crop of now-healthy young prospects. Watch out for lefty Jack Dreyer, who showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman before a shoulder injury shelved him last year and will open as the Friday starter. Iowa’s best two hitters also come back in junior first baseman Izaya Fullard (.307, five homers) and senior catcher Austin Martin (.294). The team gets a scheduling break, missing Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State and Illinois in league play.
5. Indiana
Now-34-year-old coach Jeff Mercer broke into the Big Ten last season in a big way, leading. The former Wright State leader not only won the league’s coach of the year honor but also led the Hoosiers to a sixth NCAA regional in seven years and a regular-season conference title. The team finished second nationally in home runs (95), though that total will pull back this spring considering the graduation of three regulars who combined for 39 of those bombs along with Mercer’s preferred style being more balanced. But two key drafted players chose to return in third baseman Cole Barr (.255, 17 homers) and outfielder Elijah Dunham (.310, eight homers). Indiana, which must replace its entire weekend starting rotation, opens at traditional power LSU.
6. Nebraska
No team has a wider range of potential outcomes for 2020 than the Huskers. New coach Will Bolt welcomes what amounts to six position starters back from a team that reached the NCAA tourney for a fourth time in six years. The pitching, though, is a total wild card and will begin with a sit-out transfer (Gareth Stroh), former closer/first baseman (Colby Gomes) and junior college transfer (Cade Povich) as weekend starters. Only three returning hurlers logged more than 20 meaningful innings last year. NU’s recipe to return to the postseason needs to begin with taking care of home field — the 10 teams coming to Haymarket Park combined for a sub.-500 record a season ago.
7. Maryland
The Terps should improve on offense and regress on the mound, leaving their overall outlook similar to last year’s 29-29 campaign. The Big Ten’s highest rated freshman recruiting class arrives, adding to a lineup that includes plenty of returning punch like junior outfielder Randy Bednar (.288, 12 homers, 12 steals), sophomore first baseman Maxwell Costes (.266, 15 homers) and junior catcher Justin Vought (.220, 10 homers). But Maryland’s best pitchers — a starter and closer — are gone. Zach Thompson and Trevor LaBonte are back as weekend starters, but both held earned-run averages above 5 in 26 total starts. It might be another year before the program and third-year coach Rob Vaughn return to the Big Ten’s upper tier.
8. Illinois
A few strong pieces and a bunch of unknowns define the Illini to begin the spring after last year’s NCAA regional finish. Senior starter Ty Weber (4-3, 3.28) and closer Garrett Acton (2-3, 2.18, nation-leading 19 saves) are the key holdovers for the Illini pitching. On offense, the team lost its top four hitters and will likely rely on a large sophomore class. A pair of touted freshman shortstop prospects also bear watching in Xavier Watson and Brody Harding. In all, 18 new players are on the roster (six transfers) as the team prepares for 17 of its first 18 contests on the road.
9. Rutgers
Rutgers has played five seasons as a Big Ten member but has yet to qualify for the league’s eight-team postseason tournament. That goal now falls to first-year coach Steve Owens, who the program hired away from Bryant, where he was a consistent winner. The Scarlet Knights have some talent, though, led by projected MLB draft pick and junior lefty Harry Rutkowski (2-6, 4.08) and fellow returning weekend starter Tevin Murray (4-5, 3.01). Reliever Steven Acosta (3-0, 4.03) is a reliable bullpen arm as well. Offensively, they can build around junior outfielder Mike Nyisztor (.281, 15 steals). There’s lots to prove, but also some optimism for a program that hasn’t finished above .500 since 2014.
10. Purdue
The Boilermakers reached their third NCAA regional in program history in 2018 but tumbled to 12th in the 13-team Big Ten last season while winning 20 games overall. Now the team has a new coach, former volunteer assistant Greg Goff, after three-year coach Mark Wasikowski left for Oregon. A few seniors bring stability in outfielders Skyler Hunter (.307) and Cole McKenzie (.317) along with catcher Zac Fascia (.277), but the lineup also combined for 11 home runs last year. Pitching is unclear beyond junior righties Bo Hofstra (2-2, 1.62, seven saves), Trent Johnson (3-3, 2.83) and perhaps senior Dalton Parker (0-3, 3.47), a weekend starter who was injured much of last year. Purdue opens with 17 straight on the road.
11. Northwestern
Fifth-year coach Spencer Allen is still seeking his first season above .500 with the Wildcats, who haven’t reached an NCAA regional since 1957. Four consistent starting pitchers return in Quinn Lavelle (3-6, 5.04), Ryan Bader (3-4, 5.09), Mike Doherty (5-1, 3.72) and Parker Hanks (3-5, 5.50), though all need to show improvements if Northwestern is to contend for a top-eight spot in the league. Southern California transfer Tyler Uberstine — perhaps the best arm on the team — may make an early impact, as well. The scoring offense was underwhelming last season (5.3 runs per game ranked 205th nationally) and likely will be similar. Shawn Goosenberg (.288) is the team’s top returning hitter.
12. Michigan State
The “ifs” are many and the odds are long for the Spartans to make much noise coming off a 20-34 campaign. Sure, they won three of their final four league series last season and return veteran outfielder Danny Gleaves after an ACL injury cost him most of 2019, along with spark plug outfielder Bryce Kelley (.300, 18 steals). But Michigan State’s offense was the worst in the league and among the worst in the nation at 3.9 runs per game. Meanwhile, no pitching regular on the roster brings back an ERA under four although junior Mason Erla (2-10, 5.49) has experience. Fielding percentage (204th nationally) was a struggle too. The learning curve will come with 21 of the first 22 games on the road.
13. Penn State
The Nittany Lions have finished last in the league for three straight seasons — going 11-59 in Big Ten play — and five times in seven years. This group loses its best hitter from 2019 and two workhorses from a decent rotation. Where’s the hope for one of last season’s worst offenses and defenses in college baseball? There is, however, starting experience on the mound, from junior righties Bailey Dees (2-1, 4.27) and Conor Larkin (4-2, 3.14) while closer Mason Mellott (2.43, five saves) also returns. Sophomore infielder Justin Williams (.262, team-high four homers) is a bright spot on offense. But in the big picture, happy times in Happy Valley don’t appear imminent.
