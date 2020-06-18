Papillion-La Vista South grad and Husker outfielder Aaron Palensky signs with New York Yankees

Aaron Palensky already had summer plans. Then the New York Yankees came calling.
The outfielder and Papillion-La Vista South grad was gearing up for some baseball with the Hastings Sodbusters in the Expedition League. Then he would head back to Lincoln to get ready for a second junior year with the Huskers.
But five Major League Baseball organizations reached out to him Sunday, the first day allowed following the shortened draft last week. A certain storied franchise with 27 World Series titles stood out.
On Thursday morning at home in Papillion, Palensky signed with New York as an undrafted free agent.
“They showed some seriously high interest and I felt like they have a lot to offer in terms of player development,” Palensky told The World-Herald. “I really felt like I could elevate my game there and felt it was the best route I could take to give myself a chance to make it to the big leagues.”
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Palensky was one of Nebraska’s most reliable hitters the past two seasons after a freshman year at Southeast Community College and could have returned as the team’s clear-cut starting right fielder again in 2021. He was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2019, when he led the team in batting average (.320), hits (71), runs scored (43) and home runs (seven). He started all 56 games that spring and began all 15 this year while off to a 16-for-53 (.302) start. His four homers tied for the team high.
While Palensky’s departure is a clear loss for the Huskers, it does alleviate an outfield logjam. Seniors Mojo Hagge (left field) and Joe Acker (center) are set to retain their eligibility and return while senior Logan Foster will be lead candidate to start in right after sitting out last season as a transfer from Texas A&M.
“When corona hit, I’m not going to lie, I felt crushed that something that happened outside my control could delay my process for another whole year,” Palensky said. “Really up until last week, I thought was going to go back to Nebraska. But things change.”
Palensky is the first Husker this season to turn pro. While the shortened draft — cut from 40 rounds to five this year — meant no Husker was selected for just the second time in the past 43 years, his move means an NU player has still been taken or signed every year since 1977.
The maximum amount teams can sign undrafted free agents for is $20,000.
Palensky — who grew up a St. Louis Cardinals fan — said he’ll join his new favorite team at some point this summer to get ready for the next phase in his career.
“It really doesn’t feel real,” Palensky said. “It’s something that I only could have dreamed about as a kid. Being in this position now, it almost feels like a memory because I saw myself in this position so long ago. But at the same time, it doesn’t seem real.”
