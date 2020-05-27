He made two starts for the Huskers in 2020, finishing with a 6.10 ERA in 10⅓ innings. He earned the win in Nebraska's season opener at Baylor.
Stroh, 23, sat out last spring after transferring from Purdue. The 6-2, 200-pound senior lefty thrived in the Northwoods summer league, logging a 1.61 ERA in 61⅔ innings with a 57-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Entering his first season at Nebraska, Stroh had pitched 159⅔ Division I innings with a 4.34 career ERA.
On May 5, NU baseball coach Will Bolt said Stroh would be one of Nebraska's seniors to take advantage of the blanket waiver afforded to any spring-sport athletes who wish to retain their eligibility.
“There’s obviously potential professional opportunities there for most guys,” Bolt said during an appearance on the Husker Sports Network. “But with a five-round (MLB) draft and so much uncertainty with free agent signings and stuff, I think most of those guys are planning on just coming back and playing next year.”
The Huskers' three returning seniors were regulars in the 2020 lineup — center fielder Joe Acker, left fielder Mojo Hagge and catcher Luke Roskam.
Nebraska also will retain its fourth-year juniors in pitchers Paul Tillotson and Connor Curry, along with outfielder Carter Cross, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. Tillotson, with a 7.66 ERA in 32 career appearances, has fought injuries his entire career but had a 2.57 ERA and settled into the closer’s role this spring. Cross has played in 37 career games while Curry is recovering from his second Tommy John procedure and was already set to miss all of 2020.
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.