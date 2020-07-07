Figuring out what position to play can wait. For now, Nebraska baseball’s latest pledge and his future coaches agree on one important point.
This is a bat that could one day make a big impact in the Husker lineup.
Mikey Pauley got a head start on the holiday weekend last Thursday when he committed to NU coach Will Bolt and his staff on a call. The 2022 prospect from Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, Kansas, chose NU over an offer from Missouri and interest from Oklahoma, Kentucky, Duke and more.
One key factor was seeing Nebraska in person for a camp last spring before the coronavirus pandemic shut down visits.
“They made me seem very wanted,” Pauley told The World-Herald. “They wanted me to be part of the program, and that made me feel good about the school.”
Nebraska recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell routinely tweets out a gif of The Dude from the movie “The Big Lebowski” whenever the team lands a recruit. Pauley was the first to receive the three-emoji treatment — a flame, a strong arm and a bat (the animal).
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Pauley is a three-sport standout, also playing football (quarterback) and basketball (forward). His primary baseball position is catcher. Nebraska coaches see him as a potential leader there, he said, and corner infield is also an option.
At the plate, Pauley said he’s not afraid to swing early if the pitch is fat enough. With his club team, Building Champions, he said he’s hitting around .480 with roughly half a dozen extra-base hits on the young season. His club program has also produced other future Huskers in two-way player Will Walsh (2020 class) and infielder Blake Anderson (2021).
Said Pauley: “The coaches want to see me in the lineup.”
Pauley has roots in Nebraska. His maternal grandfather, the late Paul Blazevich, was an All-American football player at Omaha University in the early 1960s before embarking on a career as an educator and coach in the city. His sister, Lauren, is a student at Nebraska. He also has cousins in Omaha.
The Huskers have now unofficially signed or received commitments from 35 players spanning five classes since Bolt was hired in June 2019.
“I totally see it,” Pauley said. “The coaches have done a great job staying in touch with me and I’m guessing with many other guys that decided to go to Nebraska.”
Easton Main tags out Blake Stenger as he attempted a straight steal of home during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Watching is Brady Christensen, who was batting.
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock left, and Kyler Randazzo talk between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Baseball returned to Werner Park during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Main tags out Blake Stenger as he attempted a straight steal of home during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Watching is Brady Christensen, who was batting.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some seats were taken out of service using zip ties to help fans practice social distancing during the pandemic at the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen catches a ball hit ball by Kyler Randazzo during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen gets ready to swing the bat during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen flies out to left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Broderick catches a fly ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Main catches a pop up from Brock Merkel in the first inning during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Broderick hits ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Christo shades his eyes while tracking down a flyball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Beard pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Coslor tags out Noah Dentinger as he was trying to steal second base during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen throws the ball in from centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen can't get a glove on a triple hit by Blake Stenger in deep centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Stenger rounds second in route to a triple during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Stenger catches the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyan Lodice hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Christo hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Bruce catches a line drive during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Deremer pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Kobza pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyler Randazzo pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Deremer and his teammates check their phones between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jackson Brockett pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.