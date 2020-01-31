Nebraska baseball announced four new Adidas alternate uniforms the team will wear throughout the 2020 season in series of Tweets Friday night.
The alternate uniforms include "gray scripts," "pinstripes" "cream" and "black."
The Huskers will open the 2020 regular season on February 14th as they travel to Waco, Texas to take on Baylor in a three-game series.
Nebraska's first home stretch is scheduled for March 6-8, as it hosts Columbia in a four-game series.
