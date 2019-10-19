Lincoln — Nebraska allowed seven runs over the final five innings of its exhibition against Kansas to lose 7-1 in the 12-inning game.

Spencer Schwellenbach scored the Huskers’ only run with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Kansas took the lead by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, including a homer from Kaimana SouzaPaaluhi. KU added another run in the top of the ninth and finished with three runs in the 12th inning.

Starting pitcher Colby Gomes tossed two no-hit innings for Nebraska, which used 11 pitchers. ​

Photos: Will Bolt introduced as Nebraska's baseball coach at press conference

1 of 21

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription