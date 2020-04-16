...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...VISIBILITY COULD BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF
MILE AT TIMES THROUGH THIS EVENING. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD
CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING
COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASEBALL
Nebraska baseball bolsters its pitching by signing pair of juco aces
Nebraska bolstered its pitching Thursday with the announced signings of a pair of junior college starters.
Former Elkhorn South and Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College left-hander Jake Bunz joined the Huskers along with right-hander Koty Frank out of Eastern Oklahoma State Community College. Both dominated their respective leagues as staff aces and increase Nebraska’s 2020 class to 13 total players.
“Koty and Jake are two high-level winners that we are fortunate to add to our program,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said in a release. “They check every box we are searching for in bringing in high-level junior college transfers. They will make our staff and our team better the instant they step foot on campus.”
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Bunz, whom NU offered earlier this month, was sitting out this season and is nearly 12 months into his recovery from Tommy John surgery. As a starter at Hutchinson last spring, he struck out 81 batters in 54 1/3 innings while walking 22 with a 3.48 ERA. He throws a four-seam and two-seam fastball, change-up and curveball along with a slider that is his out pitch. Recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said in the release that he considers Bunz to be a “frontline arm” and weekend candidate.
“It felt good to have a school want me, especially my home-state school,” Bunz told The World-Herald recently. “It means a lot for them to reach out and trust me and trust my comeback process to get back on the mound.”
Frank, who didn’t publicly announce his decision until Thursday, compiled a 3.33 ERA in two juco seasons, striking out 127 batters in 110 2/3 innings. The 6-2, 185-pound Frank had a 2.68 ERA and 48 strikeouts against eight walks in five starts this spring.
“(Frank) knows who he is and knows how to get hitters out,” Harvell said. “He is going to be a valuable commodity for us on our pitching staff moving forward.”
Bolt’s first class as head coach includes nine players receiving partial scholarships, including five juco transfers.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.