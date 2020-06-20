Nebraska has welcomed a junior-college outfielder with in-state roots to continue a busy stretch of additions.

Luke Sartori — a 2019 Lincoln Southwest graduate — announced on social media Saturday he would be joining the Huskers this fall. The 6-foot, 190-pounder spent the spring at Hutchinson (Kansas) C.C., where he hit .455 in 19 games. He also swatted four homers, stole four bases and drove in 18 runs in his freshman campaign.

The move comes two days after NU junior outfielder Aaron Palensky signed with the New York Yankees as an undrafted free agent.

Sartori is the fifth new player to join Nebraska since April. It added junior-college pitchers Koty Frank along with Jake Bunz, who pitched at Hutchinson in 2018. Two more pitchers came aboard as transfers last week in former New Mexico State starter Chance Hroch and one-time Texas A&M reliever Cam Wynne, who is a Lincoln High grad.

Another former Lincoln Southwest player who went the junior-college route, Kansas City Kansas C.C. catcher Griffin Everitt, is also part of the group of Husker newcomers set to arrive this fall. Sartori is the sixth juco player recruited by Nebraska for this cycle.​

The past 10 years of Nebraska baseball

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email