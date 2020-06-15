Nebraska baseball continued a busy stretch Monday as it added a former top prospect with in-state roots.
Right-handed pitcher Cam Wynne announced on social media he would be transferring to Nebraska from Texas A&M, where he made two relief appearances in the short 2020 season. The Lincoln High graduate played his first two seasons at Johnson County Community College in Kansas, where he struck out 38 batters in 27⅓ innings.
Wynne is a high-upside hurler who was ranked sixth on the 2019 Perfect Game USA Top 300 Prospect List. Armed with a fastball that reaches the upper 90s, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound talent has already turned heads of scouts. The next step is command. He walked 31 hitters and posted a 6.26 earned-run average at the juco level.
Wynne logged 1⅓ innings at A&M this year, walking two and striking out three.
Nebraska continues to refresh its pitching, which essentially reset its starting rotation and much of its bullpen last spring. It welcomed a graduate transfer, righty Chance Hroch, from New Mexico State over the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.