LINCOLN — It wasn’t a dominant home opener. But Nebraska pitching made sure it was enough for the team’s first winning streak of the season.

Kyle Perry struck out seven and gave up just a solo run in seven innings as the Huskers topped Columbia 5-3 in coach Will Bolt’s Haymarket Park debut. Leighton Banjoff continued his torrid collegiate start with a solo home run and Luke Roskam drove in a pair to pace the offense.

Nebraska (3-7) and Columbia (0-5) continue the four-game series Saturday with a doubleheader starting at noon.

Facing Columbia right-hander Billy Black — a junior with a career 11.79 earned-run average entering the day — the Huskers led throughout but couldn’t pull away. Banjoff, the reigning Big Ten freshman of the week, swatted a solo home run in the second inning. NU made it 3-0 in the third when Roskam followed a two-out double, hit batter and walk by rolling a two-run single through the left side of the infield.

Nebraska had just one baserunner over the next three innings. It added some cushion in the seventh to go up 5-2 with hits from Joe Acker and Jaxon Hallmark and RBI groundouts from Cam Chick and Spencer Schwellenbach.

The pitching was up to the task after Nebraska had been just 1-6 when scoring first to begin the season. Perry never let more than one Lion reach in any frame, allowing a Joshua Solomon solo shot to left that was 102 mph off the bat in the fourth. Reliever Max Schreiber — who started last Friday but will remain in a twice-a-weekend relief role — followed with three innings of two-run ball. Junior Paul Tillotson twirled a perfect ninth to earn the save.

Nebraska pitchers struck out 16 and walked none on the day.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started