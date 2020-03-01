PHOENIX — Arizona State continued to batter Nebraska pitching Sunday. But this time, the Huskers offense battled back for an 18-10 win to snap a seven-game skid.

Freshman Leighton Banjoff swatted a pair of home runs and collected six RBIs to highlight a 17-hit attack as NU toppled the 12th-ranked Sun Devils (8-4). Cam Chick, Joe Acker and Jaxon Hallmark also homered as the visitors erased a 5-0 deficit with a six-run third inning and seven-run fifth.

Nebraska left-hander Cade Povich benefited from the run support even while allowing 10 hits and eight runs across five innings and 98 pitches. The sophomore from Bellevue West struck out seven and walked none.

Paul Tillotson gave up two runs in three frames and Trey Kissack hurled a scoreless ninth. NU pitchers hit one batter but didn't allow a walk after putting 24 Sun Devils on base those ways in the previous two days.

Four Huskers enjoyed multihit days in Chick (2 for 6), Spencer Schwellenbach (4 for 6), Banjoff (4 for 6) and Hallmark (3 for 4). Luke Roskam drove in three runs, as well.

Nebraska (2-7) got to ASU starter Justin Fall for six runs in the third to go up 6-5. The teams were tied 8-8 into the fifth before the Huskers (2-7) posted seven runs.

The Huskers now prepare for their home opener Friday against Columbia, the first of a six-game homestand at Haymarket Park.

