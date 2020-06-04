Will Bolt never had much time to think about big-picture issues in college baseball. And certainly not in the spring.
One silver lining of the shutdown, the Nebraska coach said, has been an opportunity for he and his peers to explore ways to grow the sport. Bolt has been on multiple Zoom calls with fellow Big Ten coaches and others about the proposed “New College Baseball Model,” an idea spearheaded by Michigan coach Erik Bakich that has gained traction nationally.
The plan calls for seasons to start in mid-March, with the CWS played in mid-July. Unlike previous calls from cold-weather schools seeking a level playing field with southern teams, this version lays out in part how pushing the season back roughly six weeks could spark the sport financially. That includes boosting attendance with more games in warmer weather, eliminating cross-country February flights and establishing a television viewing window that would not conflict with college basketball.
Bolt said he’s for the proposal. Its fate now lies with the NCAA and could potentially go into effect in the next couple years.
In the immediate future, Bolt said, “everything is on the table” for his program as it looks for ways to save money in the event that revenue from college football is cut or halted this fall. That could include scheduling more regional contests. NU flew to Texas, California and Arizona for games this spring, in line with what many northern schools do in February.
“Regardless of what goes on, I think we’re all going to be much more mindful when it comes to making sure we’re financially responsible,” Bolt said.
Nebraska baseball lost $1,361,552 for the 2018-19 year, which marked its largest deficit in the last seven years. The program in 2017-18 lost $335,539, marking its best financial performance in that span. The difference came largely from increased expenses for travel ($313,247 to $602,443) and meals ($48,849 to $193,252) along with a decrease in private contributions ($707,816 to $209,511).
NU’s three money-making sports are football ($59.76 million profit in 2018-19), men’s basketball ($5.86 million) and women’s volleyball ($212,061).
Other notes:
» There have been no further personnel losses beyond seniors Ben Klenke, Ty Roseberry and Gareth Stroh, Bolt said. Klenke and Roseberry are moving on to life after baseball, and Stroh — who was the Friday starting pitcher this spring and logged 10⅓ innings and a 6.10 earned-run average — left for Wichita State as a grad transfer.
Bolt said NU will continue to monitor the transfer portal and other ways to improve the team as usual.
“It’s just like any other year in a lot of ways,” Bolt said. “There’s going to be attrition, guys that move on. There’s going to be guys we maybe add late who we feel like can help our program. We’re just going to keep all of our option open.”
» The Nebraska Baseball Academy won’t conduct any summer camps until at least July, Marcuzzo said. If any happen, they will likely be spread out with fewer campers in attendance to observe state safety guidelines. With the recruiting dead period still in effect through July, college teams are also prohibited from hosting high school-aged players for camps.
Marcuzzo, like most college baseball volunteer coaches, makes most of his annual income through camps. It has “taken a very big hit,” he said, adding that he’ll follow the same advice he often dispenses.
“The circumstances are not ideal by any means,” Marcuzzo said. “But what we said throughout the year to our players was, ‘No excuses,’ so we’re practicing what we preach.”
