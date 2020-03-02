Nebraska’s Leighton Banjoff was picked as the Big Ten freshman of the week Monday after going 6 for 11 during a weekend series against Arizona State.
Banjoff was 4 for 6 in the Huskers’ 18-10 win Sunday, with two home runs, including a grand slam. He finished the three-game series with six RBIs.
Banjoff leads the team with a .370 batting average and has two home runs, three doubles and nine RBIs for the season.
