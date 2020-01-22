Former Husker Alex Gordon reportedly re-signs with the Kansas City Royals

Alex Gordon had 13 home runs and 76 RBI in 150 games last season while earning a Gold Glove for his defense in left field for the Royals.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska baseball legend Alex Gordon is returning for his 14th season with the Kansas City Royals.

Gordon and the Royals have agreed to a one-year contract worth $4 million. The 35-year-old had 13 home runs and 76 RBI in 150 games last season while earning a Gold Glove for his defense in left field.

The Lincoln Southeast grad, a three-time All-Star, won his seventh Gold Glove last season to move within one of Frank White for the most in franchise history.

Gordon, who was drafted second overall by the Royals in 2005, was even called upon to pitch twice in games that got out of hand.

He already ranks in the top 10 on several franchise lists, including fourth in homers with 186 and sixth in hits with 1,609 in his 13 seasons.

Alex Gordon through the years

