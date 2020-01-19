Alex Gordon may be returning to the Kansas City Royals for a 14th season.
Jeffrey Flanagan, a reporter for mlb.com, tweeted Sunday afternoon that the Royals and Gordon are "getting close" on a one-year deal, which might be announced Tuesday or Wednesday.
The 35-year-old Gordon, a former Husker who was drafted second overall by the Royals in 2005, has won seven Gold Gloves at left fielder. Last season, the Lincoln Southeast grad had his most productive offensive year since 2014, hitting .266 with 13 homers and 76 RBIs.
Gordon, who is sixth all time in hits in franchise history with 1,609, considered retiring after the 2019 season.
