Alex Gordon

Jeffrey Flanagan, a reporter for mlb.com, tweeted Sunday afternoon that the Kansas City Royals and Alex Gordon are "getting close" on a one-year deal, which might be announced Tuesday or Wednesday.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Alex Gordon may be returning to the Kansas City Royals for a 14th season.

Jeffrey Flanagan, a reporter for mlb.com, tweeted Sunday afternoon that the Royals and Gordon are "getting close" on a one-year deal, which might be announced Tuesday or Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Gordon, a former Husker who was drafted second overall by the Royals in 2005, has won seven Gold Gloves at left fielder. Last season, the Lincoln Southeast grad had his most productive offensive year since 2014, hitting .266 with 13 homers and 76 RBIs.

Gordon, who is sixth all time in hits in franchise history with 1,609, considered retiring after the 2019 season.

Alex Gordon through the years

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription