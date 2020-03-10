The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against the Bears.

* * *

Northern Colorado at Nebraska

Haymarket Park

Lincoln

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Video stream: BTN+

4:05 p.m. Tuesday: RH Braxton Bragg (0-1, 23.14 ERA) vs. TBA

1:35 p.m. Wednesday: TBA vs. TBA

Scouting Nebraska (5-8): In the midst of playing 10 games in 10 days, the offense found a rhythm playing at home against Ivy League school Columbia. It hit .341 (14 for 41) with runners in scoring position in the series. Many of NU’s underclassmen got going in the last three games of the series, including Cam Chick (5 for 12, four RBIs), Spencer Schwellenbach (6 for 14, one RBI), Luke Boynton (7 for 12, three RBIs) and Leighton Banjoff (3 for 10, three RBIs). Nebraska ranks 45th nationally in scoring (7.2 runs per game). “We’re just staying behind the ball better, not trying to go get the ball,” NU coach Will Bolt said. ... The Huskers used 13 pitchers in four games against Columbia. Among the relievers who proved themselves with scoreless weekends were junior Paul Tillotson (two innings, three strikeouts), Shay Schanaman (2 2⁄3), Trey Kissack (three) and Quinn Mason (two innings, four strikeouts). NU ranks 247th out of 298 Division I teams with a 6.81 ERA. ... Though the Huskers have made various defensive mistakes that don’t show up in box scores, they rank 49th nationally in fielding percentage (.977) with 11 errors through 13 games.

Scouting Northern Colorado (4-11): A rugged nonconference slate has had the Bears be swept by Texas Tech (outscored 36-7 in two games), New Mexico (19-8 in three) and Boise State (29-15 in four). Junior utilityman Jake Gitter leads UNC with a .309 batting average along with four home runs, four doubles and 11 RBIs. No one else in the lineup is hitting above .280, though Josh Glenn and Billy Moreland have each homered twice. ... While the offense has been merely mediocre (4.2 runs per game, 222nd nationally), pitching and defense have been liabilities so far. A collective 7.17 ERA (261st) has left no margin for error elsewhere. And with 32 errors through 15 games, the Bears are one of the 10 worst fielding teams in NCAA Division I. They were dead last in that category last season as the Western Athletic Conference squad finished with a record of 12-35.

Dugout chatter: The Huskers have won seven of the past eight in the series and are 46-7 against the Bears all time since they first met in 1986. ... This is the first midweek action for either team this spring. … Boynton, a freshman first baseman, said the Huskers have found some momentum as winners of four of their past five games. “This team’s confidence is sky high, definitely,” Boynton said. “We believe that we can compete with everyone and anyone on any given day. We just gotta come out with the right mindset every single day.” ... Sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s is the forecast for Nebraska’s second home series of the spring.

The past 10 years of Nebraska baseball

