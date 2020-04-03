Jake Bunz was surprised. The offer came seemingly out of nowhere last weekend, and he never thought his recruiting process would restart during a pandemic.
But the heavier emotion that washed over the former Elkhorn South pitcher in that moment was gratitude. Barely 10 months ago, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound left-hander had baseball ripped away as he underwent Tommy John surgery. Since then, he has been rehabbing and remotely taking classes part-time at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College instead of preparing for a second season in junior college.
Then, after a couple weeks of conversations, Nebraska pitching coach Jeff Christy reached out with an offer to join the Huskers. On Thursday morning, Bunz said yes to the team he grew up cheering for.
“It felt good to have a school want me, especially my home-state school,” Bunz told The World-Herald. “It means a lot for them to reach out and trust me and trust my comeback process to get back on the mound.”
Bunz plans to report this summer, barring extended shutdowns related to the coronavirus. He will be a sophomore and could figure into NU’s plans as a starter or reliever. As a starter at Hutchinson last spring, he struck out 81 batters in 54⅓ innings with 22 walks and a 3.48 earned-run average. He throws a four-seam and two-seam fastball, changeup and curveball along with a slider that is his out pitch.
But an arm injury ended his season as the playoffs began last May. At the recommendation of the coaches, he moved home and took some online classes while rehabbing with his local doctors. He worked a couple part-time jobs at Omaha-area golf courses.
Bunz committed to Wichita State out of high school as a 2018 grad but decided to go to junior college late in the process. The move was good as he piled up innings with the Blue Dragons and the WSU staff that recruited him was eventually let go.
“Going to Hutch probably saved my baseball career,” Bunz said.
He's familiar with Lincoln because his parents have had season football tickets for more than two decades. That allowed Bunz to be comfortable committing without taking an in-person visit.
Bunz’s track is similar to Cade Povich, another left-handed Omaha-area product who played one juco season. Povich joined NU last year and earned a weekend starting job.
The virus-related cancellations that cost most baseball players their seasons haven’t affected Bunz, who is rehabbing with an aim to be ready to throw in a game by Aug. 1. He is one of four junior college recruits Nebraska is bringing in — the only pitcher of the group — and part of what is now a 12-man class.
“They believe in me,” Bunz said, “that I can get back to where I was.”
