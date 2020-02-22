SAN DIEGO — Colby Gomes logged the finest start of his young career but the bullpen let yet another lead slip away in a 4-2 loss to San Diego State late Saturday.

All the scoring occurred in the sixth inning. Nebraska mounted a two-out rally with a Spencer Schwellenbach single followed by RBI hits from Aaron Palensky and Luke Roskam.

But Gomes exited after plunking the leadoff batter in the bottom half against the Mountain West favorites. Relievers Bo Blessie and Trey Kissack combined for four wild pitches, two walks and two singles allowed. A would-be double-play ball that would have ended the inning was instead bobbled on the relay, allowing a run to come home and setting up scoring hits from Anthony Walters and Wyatt Hendrie.

The Huskers (1-4) have scored first in every game this season. Saturday marked the third time this month the bullpen blew a late advantage — NU lost 12-11 to San Diego on Friday after leading 7-0.

“We had a chance to go finish that game off just like we did (Friday),” Husker coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “We played just good enough to lose. That’s not the standard we have here at Nebraska.”

Gomes was the big bright spot for Big Red. The sophomore right-hander lasted a career-long five-plus frames in his fourth career start. He allowed only a pair of soft singles while walking one and striking out one across 67 pitches. With Nebraska trailing by two, relievers Caleb Feekin and Pual Tillotson each turned in scoreless innings.

Bolt said Gomes, a converted closer, had the fastball-slider combination working while mixing in the occasional changeup. SDSU hitters managed little more than soft contact throughout.

“It was good to see his velocity was back up,” Bolt said. “I just saw a lot more conviction in his pitches. He just executed at a higher level and got ahead and made some good pitches as a result.”

SDSU righty Troy Melton handcuffed the Husker offense, striking out seven and walking a pair in six stanzas. He combined with two relievers to hold the visitors to five hits, including just one until two outs in the sixth. Bolt called the offense “oddly passive” most of the night as it rarely managed good swings.

Nebraska wraps the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament Sunday against Arizona beginning at noon.

