LINCOLN — Cam Chick and Luke Roskam both mashed home runs and a parade of Nebraska relievers held up to preserve a 12-5 win over Columbia on Sunday.

The Huskers (5-8) led almost from the start. A pair of one-out walks set up Chick for his three-run blast to left in the first inning, and Leighton Banjoff added RBI hits in the second and fourth. Roskam dropped his first homer of the season — a two-run shot — onto the left-field berm in the fifth to push the lead to 7-2.

NU’s offense generated 14 hits after collecting six in a one-run loss Saturday night. Spencer Schwellenbach and Luke Boynton were 3 for 5, while three others also had multihit games.

Redshirt freshman Caleb Feekin made his first NU start and lasted 2⅓ innings, allowing only a solo home run to Weston Eberly in the second. The left-hander from Papillion La Vista — who had made three relief appearances this spring — walked one and struck out one on 56 pitches.

A line of mostly underclassman relievers followed, to mixed results. Tyler Martin (two-thirds of an inning), Trey Kissack (one) and Max Schreiber (2⅓) had scoreless outings. Freshman Quinn Mason allowed one run while fanning four in two frames. NU sent seven hurlers to the mound in the fourth game of weekend series.

Nebraska added runs in the seventh on a wild pitch and Boynton’s first career RBI on a single to center. Roskam tacked on a sac fly in the eighth and Boynton followed with a two-run score.

Columbia (1-7) threw seven pitchers, who combined to issue seven walks and one strikeout.

The Huskers play a pair at home against Northern Colorado beginning with a game at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Photos: Nebraska baseball hosts home opener against Columbia

