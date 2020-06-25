The moment hit Tucker Timmerman like a comebacker. The last thing the Beatrice sophomore expected was a baseball scholarship offer from Nebraska.
“I was very shocked — very, very shocked,” Timmerman said. “Did not see it coming. Completely blindsided me.”
That was a week ago, only a few months since he visited a Husker camp and NU coaches told him they would keep an eye on him. Following a video chat with the staff Monday, Timmerman didn’t need to ponder his decision anymore.
The infielder/pitcher committed to the Huskers shortly thereafter, one of three players from three different classes to make their Big Red pledges public Monday. Timmerman joins highly touted infielder/pitcher Travis Sykora of Round Rock, Texas, in NU’s 2023 class.
Duke and Houston were talking with Timmerman, he said, though Nebraska was his first offer. He said coach Will Bolt and his staff won’t let him slack off and can develop his physical gifts.
“I knew these are the type of coaches I wanted,” Timmerman said. “They were going to push me to my best. They wanted to keep in-state players and I wanted to stay close to home. Nebraska is a dream to play for.”
Of the 32 known players Nebraska has landed as a signee or pledge under Bolt spanning four class, 16 are from in-state high schools.
Timmerman, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-sport athlete at Beatrice, plays with the Nebraska Prospects baseball club to increase his exposure. Nebraska likes his ability as a corner infielder, he said, as well as an above-average exit velocity for his age as a hitter. As a pitcher, his fastball touched 86 mph this week and goes with a split finger, slider and curveball.
The son of former Ball State offensive lineman Ryan Timmerman said his job for the next three years will be to continue to improve and justify the potential Nebraska coaches see in him.
“They told me that it looks like everything comes naturally for me,” Timmerman said. “It’s what they want to see.”
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Easton Main tags out Blake Stenger as he attempted a straight steal of home during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Watching is Brady Christensen, who was batting.
Malakai Vetock left, and Kyler Randazzo talk between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Baseball returned to Werner Park during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Some seats were taken out of service using zip ties to help fans practice social distancing during the pandemic at the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Luke Jessen catches a ball hit ball by Kyler Randazzo during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Malakai Vetock pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Luke Jessen gets ready to swing the bat during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Luke Jessen flies out to left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Luke Broderick catches a fly ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Easton Main catches a pop up from Brock Merkel in the first inning during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Luke Broderick hits ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Drew Christo shades his eyes while tracking down a flyball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Brent Beard pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Caleb Coslor tags out Noah Dentinger as he was trying to steal second base during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Luke Jessen throws the ball in from centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Luke Jessen can't get a glove on a triple hit by Blake Stenger in deep centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Blake Stenger rounds second in route to a triple during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Blake Stenger catches the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Kyan Lodice hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Drew Christo hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Easton Bruce catches a line drive during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Justin Deremer pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Trey Kobza pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Kyler Randazzo pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Justin Deremer and his teammates check their phones between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Jackson Brockett pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
