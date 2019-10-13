...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 27.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Elkhorn's Drew Christo committed to Nebraska on Sunday.
Like his father, Elkhorn junior Drew Christo is headed to Nebraska. But unlike his dad Monte, a quarterback for the Huskers, the younger Christo will play baseball.
"I had some really amazing offers and opportunities from some really amazing schools both academically and athletically," Christo said. "At the end of the day, I realized that Nebraska is home, and this is where I want to be. And I hope that this is where all the best baseball players in the state want to be, too."
Christo announced his commitment Sunday via Twitter.
I‘d like to thank all of my coaches, teachers, friends, and family for helping me get to where I’m at today. I am extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska! #GBR#BoltErapic.twitter.com/TCUjlCKvCq
He also had scholarship offers from Creighton, Virginia, Duke, West Virginia and Kansas State.
Christo now plans to focus on peer recruiting and hopes to convince the best players in Nebraska to stay in-state and play for the Huskers.
"I've seen it all. ACC, SEC, PAC 12 and Nebraska baseball has everything and more that any young kid in this state should want to be a part of," he said.
Just a junior, Christo could have waited at least another year to make a decision.
"The recruiting process was an unbelievable and enjoyable time for me," he said. "As I wrapped up my official visits, I knew Nebraska was the place for me, and I really wanted to commit and be a part of this special thing coach Bolt has going before spring so I can focus on going out and winning baseball games."
Christo, who is primarily being recruited as a pitcher, had 38 strikeouts in 31 innings for Elkhorn last spring. Then he helped OrthoNebraska reach the Class A American Legion state tournament last summer.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Christo also plays receiver to the 3-4 Antlers, and did see recruitment attention for football as well.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.