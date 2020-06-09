...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS EXPANDED THE
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND
NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA,
FREMONT, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN
NEBRASKA, DOUGLAS, NEMAHA, RICHARDSON, SARPY, AND SAUNDERS.
* FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
* THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN. RAINFALL RATES GREATER THAN
1 INCH PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. SOME AREAS WITHIN THE
WATCH MAY RECEIVE 2 TO 5 INCHES OF TOTAL RAINFALL, RESULTING IN
POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
BASEBALL
A shortened MLB draft could snap Nebraska baseball's 27-year streak
Major League Baseball is dramatically cutting the length of its 2020 draft. One effect will almost certainly be the end of a longtime Nebraska streak.
A Husker has been drafted each of the past 27 years — and 41 of the past 42 — though each of those occasions featured drafts with at least 40 rounds and well over 1,000 picks. This summer — with a shortened major-league season at best and no minor-league action across the sport — the draft will go just five rounds (160 picks).
Nebraska has met that lofty standard only once in its previous eight seasons in the Big Ten, when outfielder Ryan Boldt went to Tampa Bay in the second round in 2016. NU isn’t expected to have any current players or commits go in that range when the draft plays out Wednesday and Thursday.
The Huskers could potentially lose players beginning Sunday at 8 a.m., when teams are allowed to contact undrafted free agents and their representatives. Teams can sign an unlimited number of undrafted free agents for a maximum of $20,000 apiece. The signing deadline is Aug. 1.
The last time a pro team didn’t draft a Nebraska player or sign one as a free agent was 1977. The program’s most recent draftee was pitcher Matt Waldron, the lone Husker taken in the 2019 draft who went to the Cleveland Indians in the 18th round.
Meanwhile, the Big Ten’s 2021 landscape will be altered in some fashion this week. Minnesota starting pitcher Max Meyer is a potential top-10 overall pick while catcher and fellow junior Dillon Dingler of Ohio State is also a probable first-rounder. Another OSU talent, left-hander Seth Lonsway, should go in the first five rounds as well.
Michigan — which became the first league school to reach the College World Series finals in 53 years last June — has at least three juniors who could be selected: Outfielders Jesse Franklin and Jordan Nwogu along with righty starter Jeff Criswell.
The Big Ten had five players chosen in the first five rounds last year and six in that span in 2018.
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
