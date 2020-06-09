Major League Baseball is dramatically cutting the length of its 2020 draft. One effect will almost certainly be the end of a longtime Nebraska streak.

A Husker has been drafted each of the past 27 years — and 41 of the past 42 — though each of those occasions featured drafts with at least 40 rounds and well over 1,000 picks. This summer — with a shortened major-league season at best and no minor-league action across the sport — the draft will go just five rounds (160 picks).

Nebraska has met that lofty standard only once in its previous eight seasons in the Big Ten, when outfielder Ryan Boldt went to Tampa Bay in the second round in 2016. NU isn’t expected to have any current players or commits go in that range when the draft plays out Wednesday and Thursday.

The Huskers could potentially lose players beginning Sunday at 8 a.m., when teams are allowed to contact undrafted free agents and their representatives. Teams can sign an unlimited number of undrafted free agents for a maximum of $20,000 apiece. The signing deadline is Aug. 1.

The last time a pro team didn’t draft a Nebraska player or sign one as a free agent was 1977. The program’s most recent draftee was pitcher Matt Waldron, the lone Husker taken in the 2019 draft who went to the Cleveland Indians in the 18th round.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten’s 2021 landscape will be altered in some fashion this week. Minnesota starting pitcher Max Meyer is a potential top-10 overall pick while catcher and fellow junior Dillon Dingler of Ohio State is also a probable first-rounder. Another OSU talent, left-hander Seth Lonsway, should go in the first five rounds as well.

Michigan — which became the first league school to reach the College World Series finals in 53 years last June — has at least three juniors who could be selected: Outfielders Jesse Franklin and Jordan Nwogu along with righty starter Jeff Criswell.

The Big Ten had five players chosen in the first five rounds last year and six in that span in 2018.​

The past 10 years of Nebraska baseball

