"If this pandemic leaves any positive impact on the sport of college football, maybe it can force the Power Five football leagues to finally separate and govern their own group."
The current state of the game is pure slapstick. Last week alone, you had NCAA Boss Mark Emmert say no college football games unless students are on campus. In the same day, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said sure, games could be played without students around.
Meanwhile, Penn State coach James Franklin said if all 14 Big Ten schools aren’t able to play, too bad. The ones who can will.
Question for Coach Franklin: If all the Big Ten teams aren’t available, who exactly is he going to play?
The SEC makes noise like it will play no matter what. Of course. The Pac-12 has states that might be shut down for months.
The pandemic is going to totally expose the dysfunctional element of college football. The NCAA does not run the sport. The five big boy commissioners are in charge. But each of the conferences have their own agendas.
The idea that some leagues could start before others this fall, and some leagues could even play without some of their own teams, is your basic nightmare season.
It sets up as an exhibition campaign, with no playoff or Heisman Trophy, a conference championship game or two but not five. Fans? That may be a decision made conference to conference, too.
The idea of a college football commissioner is an old one. It should have been done when the great Keith Jackson was still alive.
Here’s some other candidates: Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick, Jim Delany, Steve Spurrier, Mack Brown, Oliver Luck.
I would nominate Tom Osborne, but, well, I like the coach. As much as we can use his common sense and smarts, he doesn’t need the headaches.
That’s why when people ask me if there’s going to be a college football season, I simply shake my head.
The biggest hurdle to a season is not necessarily the Covid-19. It’s the lack of any unity or leadership within the sport.
What about Nick Saban? There are 13 SEC coaches who would give him a good recommendation.
Baseball back in Nebraska
It’s good to see youth baseball and softball coming back in June. But I have a few questions.
Has anyone figured out the liability involved now? If a kid gets Covid-19 from playing sports, will there be a Covid-19 sports lawsuit?
How exactly do you clean a dugout?
Does social distancing apply to parents and coaches when it comes to those poor umpires?
Are these guidelines going to open the door to other sports this summer and fall? The limitation to family members only leads one to believe there will be no fans if there are games this fall.
How do you have high school football games without fans? Sorry, we’ll save that one for later.
For now, kids are going to play catch, grab a (clean) bat and circle the bases. That’s going to be welcome medicine.
Remember kids, no dog piles.
Michael Jordan's visit to Omaha
Legendary Nebraska radio broadcaster Kent Pavelka recently posted a photo on twitter of he and Michael Jordan, from that Boys Club event in 1990 at the Civic Auditorium.
According to Pavelka, Jordan was invited/hired for the day by local businessman Howard Buffett. As Stu Pospisil wrote in Sunday’s World-Herald, Jordan judged a dunk contest between top young basketball talent and then put on a show of his own. Finally, Jordan was referee for a game between local media types and county commissioners, which included Buffett.
Sometime before that titanic clash, Pavelka - wearing short shorts and medium-length white socks - got his wife, Lu, to take a photo of him and the superstar.
“My wife Lu took a lot of photos at sporting events back then and she was there,” Pavelka said. “A security guy came up and told her she had to leave, but Jordan shooed the security guy away, said she’s okay. She can take any pictures she wants."
“I get down on one end of the floor, and I grab his hand and pointed toward the baseline. I said see that woman down there, that’s my wife, she’s taking our picture right now."
“How many people have a photo of Jordan wearing a KU shirt? I’m thinking somewhere, there has to be a rich KU guy behind that.”
Actually, that KU guy was then-head coach Roy Williams, who coached Jordan at North Carolina. Jordan was working Williams’ KU camp in Lawrence, Kan., at the time and Roy said it would sure help the Jayhawks if MJ could wear a KU shirt once in a while.
Jordan agreed, and, in fact, he would wear one at this event in Omaha he was going to attend.
Just one question: Did Lu Pavelka yell “Got It” after taking the photo?
Midland University adds flag football
Midland University starting up a women’s flag football team - sponsored by the National Football League - with 25 players and scholarships, is a story I did not see coming. But now I may have a football player in my family yet.
Of course, I’m talking about my wife.
Following or not following a legacy
One more and I’m outta here: Finally, a word about legacy.
I’ve never been caught up in kids following a “legacy.” Young people need to blaze their own trail. Sometimes that trail leads back to where their parents began. Other times, not.
Either way is fine, as long as it is what the young person wants.
My daughter, Sarah, is going to my alma mater, Missouri. She made that choice on her own, surprised me. I would never ask her to do that. College is too important a time in your life. It’s got to be right.
The legacy is the lessons that young folks take from their parents and the people they become. Not where they go to school.
When it comes to recruiting, these things are emotional. Clester Johnson has nothing to prove. His legacy at NU is cemented. He was a champ. Now, his son will follow his heart to Iowa City, try to make his name.
As for Scott Frost’s in-state recruiting, it’s a developing story. You get some, you lose some, and then a prize quarterback from Grand Island changes the mood.
These kids all have to follow the sun, as they see it. The coach at Nebraska knows that all too well.
I don’t think there is any way we have a normal college football season. We’re going back to 1898 - teams will play four or five games against any other teams they can find. No conference championship games, no play-offs, no bowl games.
