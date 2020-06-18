Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, left, and football coach Scott Frost are giving back part of their salaries to the Nebraska athletic department's general fund for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate a portion of their salaries for the upcoming year back to the Nebraska athletic department's general operating fund to aid during the coronavirus pandemic, NU announced Thursday.
The amount of the pay cut is not yet known, pending the finalization of Nebraska's athletic department budget for 2020-21. The fiscal year resets July 1.
“These are difficult times across our country and in college athletics, and Nebraska athletics is not immune to the financial crunch,” said Frost, who makes $5 million per year. “This athletic department has been so important to my family for several decades. Before I ever played or coached here, I was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan first. I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward.”
Hoiberg is to set receive a $1 million stay bonus on July 1 while making $3 million in salary.
“When I took this job, one of the things that stood out to me most about Nebraska was its complete commitment to the student-athlete, not just in football or men’s basketball, but in all sports,” Hoiberg said. “After a little more than a year here, I am even more impressed with the resources available to our young men and women. It is important to me to contribute to keeping Nebraska a leader in student-athlete support and services.”
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Frost and Hoiberg volunteered to reduce their own salaries. NU did not request or mandate they do so.
"Both approached me," Moos said via text. "Their ideas."
Frost and Hoiberg join coaches around major college athletics who are taking pay cuts, including Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck and men's basketball coach Richard Pitino.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost freely admits he's not a doctor. So the Husker football program has followed every protocol that has been laid out for it in getting student-athletes back to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.
1 of 42
Scott Frost competing in the Junior Olympics in 1993.
Nebraska's Eric Warfield congratulates quarterback Scott Frost after the overtime win against Missouri in 1997. Frost had 316 total yards, 3 yards short of Jerry Tagge's then-single-game school record.
Scott Frost is congratulated by Aaron Taylor, No. 67, Eric Anderson, No. 70 and Josh Heskew, No. 59, after scoring the first touchdown of 1997 Big 12 championship game against Texas A&M. The Huskers won 54-15.
NebraskaÕs Maurice Washington, right, stands next to Head Coach Scott Frost during spring football practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Director of Athletics Bill Moos, left, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, Jane Green, and her husband, University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green, arrive for a press conference. The University of Nebraska introduced Fred Hoiberg as its new men's basketball coach at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Head Coach Scott Frost takes the podium at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln spring football press conference held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost looks on during the Nebraska Cornhuskers football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Monday, March 11, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost watches quarterback Adrian Martinez take a snap during spring football practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost holds onto the football as he dives into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Missouri in 1997.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eric Warfield congratulates quarterback Scott Frost after the overtime win against Missouri in 1997. Frost had 316 total yards, 3 yards short of Jerry Tagge's then-single-game school record.
Scott Frost is congratulated by Aaron Taylor, No. 67, Eric Anderson, No. 70 and Josh Heskew, No. 59, after scoring the first touchdown of 1997 Big 12 championship game against Texas A&M. The Huskers won 54-15.
Scott Frost jokes with some of the players attending the 2002 summer football camp at Nebraska's Memorial Stadium. The camp was a huge draw for high school football players aspiring to become Huskers.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost delivers a pass during the Nebraska Cornhuskers football practice at the Hawks Championship Center on April 3, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches the Huskers' spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 13, 2019.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches his team during the spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on during the spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 13, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost smiles after Nebraska's spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 13, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost visits with classmates before taking the stage at the “Scott Frost: Welcome Home Tailgate” on April 23, 2019 at Babel’s Barn.
LAURI SHULTIS/THE INDEPENDENT
Scott Frost waves to the 500 in attendance at the “Scott Frost: Welcome Home Tailgate” at Babel’s Barn on April 23, 2019.
LAURI SHULTIS/THE INDEPENDENT
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos, left, and football coach Scott Frost talk outside before the Big Red Blitz at the DeVent Center on May 30, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost answers questions during the Big Red Blitz at the DeVent Center on May 30, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, left, hands the microphone to football coach Scott Frost during the Big Red Blitz at the DeVent Center on May 30, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost mingles during the Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium on June 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost addresses the prospects who participated in the Friday Night Lights event on June 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost looks on while prospects participate in the Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium on June 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NebraskaÕs Maurice Washington, right, stands next to Head Coach Scott Frost during spring football practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Director of Athletics Bill Moos, left, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, Jane Green, and her husband, University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green, arrive for a press conference. The University of Nebraska introduced Fred Hoiberg as its new men's basketball coach at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Head Coach Scott Frost takes the podium at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln spring football press conference held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost looks on during the Nebraska Cornhuskers football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Monday, March 11, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brendan Sullivan
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost watches quarterback Adrian Martinez take a snap during spring football practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I bet both top their give backs at about one hundred dollars each.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.