Here’s my AP Top 25 ballot for the week.
1 Ohio State
2 LSU
3 Alabama
4 Wisconsin
5 Oklahoma
6 Clemson
7 Penn State
8 Georgia
9 Notre Dame
10 Florida
11 Auburn
12 Oregon
13 Utah
14 Arizona State
15 Michigan
16 Missouri
17 Texas
18 Iowa
19 Baylor
20 Boise State
21 Minnesota
22 California
23 Washington
24 Cincinnati
25 SMU
Notes:
>>Several newcomers to my top 25, including Minnesota, Cincinnati and SMU. Three Group of Five teams in my top 25 is generally too many - especially in what I consider to be a down year in every G5 league except the Mountain West - but that'll shake out over time.
>>The SEC is 2-3 and the Big Ten is 1-4. Those two leagues, by far, appear to be the strongest. The Pac-12 may well be the No. 3 conference in terms of excellence, but its lead dog, Oregon, lost to Auburn. Otherwise, teams are beating up each other.
