LINCOLN — Scott Frost showed up seven minutes early for his press conference on Wednesday in a sports coat.
He couldn’t wait any longer to talk about the 21 players Nebraska has signed so far during this early signing period.
“I’m really excited about this class,” Frost said. “I’ve really enjoyed flying around the country the last two weeks and getting in homes with these guys. The best thing about them is the love of football, they love the game and they’re excited. They want to be at Nebraska.”
Frost said the planning and details of this 2020 recruiting class went up until Wednesday morning, figuring out how many letters of intent to send out and how many players Nebraska would take. The Huskers had a solid day Wednesday, landing commitments from Marcus Fleming, Alante Brown and Jaiden Francois.
The Francois commitment had a bit of drama, with the four-star defensive back delaying his commitment an hour while deciding between Nebraska and Miami. He ended up picking the Huskers.
Frost said he was nervous.
“You kind of feel like a shepherd," Frost said. "You’re trying to keep the flock together.”
Nebraska appeared behind in the fall in terms of putting together this 2020 class, which Frost heard and agreed with. Part of that, he said, was because the players they targeted were waiting until late in the cycle. The Huskers landed 10 recruits in the past eight days.
“We kinda knew that but were kind of betting on ourselves in recruiting, had a lot of really good targets out there and luckily we were able to land quite a few of them.”
Frost said defensive backs coach Travis Fisher might have been the MVP of the coaching staff, landing quite a few targets out of Florida.
“He knocked it out of the park this year,” Frost said. “That’s really valuable for our football team to have a coach go out of state like that and bring in the type of talent he can bring in.”
Nebraska also added 19 walk-ons Wednesday, primarily from around the state. Frost singled out Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Johnson-Brock's Ty Hahn as guys who can come in and help.
Frost says there are one or maybe two letters of intent they are waiting on.
Even so, Frost feels good about what he has.
“I would walk out of almost every house and say, ‘We have a chance to win a lot of games with these guys,’” Frost said.
Staff did an excellent job of recruiting this year. Lots of talent in the door to develop. Well done
