We have a special treat for Husker fans on signing day.

Big Red Today will be hosting a live signing day show on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Mike Sautter, former Husker Adam Carriker and more will be live breaking down the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class, where local standouts are signing, answering fans' questions and much more.

Tweet your questions to @MikeSautterOWH and @OWHbigred.

The video player at the top of the page will go live once the show begins.

And once the show's over, keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred for the latest recruiting news and analysis.

While you're waiting for the show to begin, check out some links to our signing day coverage below:

» Signing Day Central: Live updates, commit schedule, and more

» Signee Spotlights: Learn about the recruits

» Why stick with Nebraska? Future Husker Turner Corcoran says 'because I know where it's going'

Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

