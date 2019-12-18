We have a special treat for Husker fans on signing day.
Big Red Today will be hosting a live signing day show on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Mike Sautter, former Husker Adam Carriker and more will be live breaking down the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class, where local standouts are signing, answering fans' questions and much more.
The video player at the top of the page will go live once the show begins.
And once the show's over, keep it tuned to
Omaha.com/bigred for the latest recruiting news and analysis.
While you're waiting for the show to begin, check out some links to our signing day coverage below:
Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class
Jordon Riley
Garden City (Kan.) Community College defensive lineman Jordon Riley
GARDEN CITY CC ATHLETICS
Jimari Butler
Mobile (Ala.) Murphy outside linebacker/defensive end Jimari Butler
SCOTT DONALDSON/AL.COM
Omar Manning
Wide receiver Omar Manning, Kilgore (Texas) Junior College
Junior Aho
Defensive end Junior Aho, New Mexico Military Institute
NMMI ATHLETICS
Marquis Black
Defensive lineman Marquis Black, McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing
JEFF HURNDON PHOTOGRAPHY
Ronald Delancy
Defensive back Ronald Delancy, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
CHARLES TRAINOR JR./MIAMI HERALD
Henry Gray
Defensive back Henry Gray, Miami (Fla.) Central
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marvin Scott
Running back Marvin Scott, Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
LOLA GOMEZ/DAYTONA BEACH NEWS-JOURNAL
Sevion Morrison
Running back Sevion Morrison, Tulsa (Okla.) Edison Prep
TULSA WORLD
William Nixon
Wide receiver William Nixon, Waco (Texas) Midway
ROY AYDELOTTE/WACO TRIBUNE-HERALD
Nash Hutmacher
Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain (S.D.) High School
CHAMBERLAIN SUN
Alex Conn
Offensive tackle Alex Conn, Derby (Kan.) High School
NATHAN ALSPAW/DERBYINFORMER.COM
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback Tamon Lynum, Orlando (Fla.) Evans
CHRIS HAYS/ORLANDO SENTINEL
Turner Corcoran
Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, Lawrence (Kan.) Free State
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zavier Betts
Wide receiver Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Logan Smothers
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
JERONIMO NISA LUNA/DECATUR DAILY
