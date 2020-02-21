For a football lifer like De’Jahn Warren, Wednesday was a day he'll never forget.
First, the cornerback at Lackawanna College received a scholarship offer from Alabama while on the phone with coach Nick Saban. Oklahoma followed later in the afternoon. The dream scenario became even more unbelievable when Nebraska extended an offer that night.
“I’m still shocked myself,” Warren told The World-Herald. “Honestly, it’s just a blessing because everybody don’t get this opportunity.”
The 6-foot, 175-pounder has blown up recently, also adding offers from Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M and Temple in the last week to go with schools like Tennessee and Minnesota. He collected 35 tackles, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a team-high five interceptions last year for the Pennsylvania school, which reached the NJCAA title game. He also blocked three punts and two field goals.
Warren received his Nebraska offer from assistant coach Ryan Held, but the Huskers’ best pitch man is still on Lackawanna’s campus. Pheldarius Payne — a defensive lineman and NU signee — will join the Huskers in May and insists that his friend visit Lincoln at some point before making a decision. Warren will play his sophomore season at Lackawanna this fall and graduate in December.
“First and foremost, I’m not going to commit to a school I haven’t been to yet,” Warren said. “So when I do narrow it down, I’m going to just sit down and think of the schools I really would see myself playing at.”
The entire experience is surreal for the native of Landover, Maryland, considering he had no offers out of high school because of academics. He was ineligible most of his junior and senior years. He enrolled at The Avalon School — a nearby all-boys school — and appeared in five games. He returned to his original school, Suitland, and played in one contest before being expelled and graduating from an alternative school.
Warren waited to enroll at Lackawanna until the spring of 2019 to save money. He arrived as a relatively anonymous walk-on who quickly proved he was the team’s fastest player.
“We didn’t know anything about him — I wish we could say we did,” Lackawanna coach Mark Duda said. “Many people have ranked him the best junior college player in America. They may be right, to be honest with you.”
Last fall was Warren’s first season as a cornerback after previously playing safety, receiver and kick returner. Every school sees him as a corner now, though he’s still learning what that means. All he knows is that if his coach tells him not to let a receiver beat him, he won’t.
Junior college has also given Warren a perspective beyond football. Wherever he ends up after this year will be a place that can set him up academically for life after sports. For the first time, he has options.
“The example I’m trying to set is even when you’re lower than everybody, don’t give up, and keep pushing," Warren said. "Everything don’t come easy.”
