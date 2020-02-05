Tanoa Togiai

Tanoa Togiai, a three-star defensive lineman from Idaho, was the Huskers' last remaining target for the 2020 recruiting class.

 POST REGISTER

For the first time in decades, Nebraska won’t add any recruits on February’s signing date.

The school’s only remaining target for the 2020 class, Rigby (Idaho) defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai, chose Utah on Wednesday in a ceremony at his high school. Nebraska, where he officially visited in mid-December, was a finalist along with Washington, Kansas State and Boise State.

Togiai hosted NU coach Scott Frost and seven assistants last weekend, doing some snowmobiling around the family’s backyard. But it ultimately wasn’t enough to land the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder, leaving the Huskers’ class at the 23 scholarship players who signed during the early period in December.

Togiai still wasn’t set on his decision as late as Tuesday. Utah had sent its entire defensive coaching staff to see him last month. A late official visit to Washington in January went well too.

“The coaches at Nebraska are awesome,” Togiai told The World-Herald on Tuesday. “Utah is close to home. Washington is an awesome place. These are all factors and it’s been hard to factor them all in.”

NU didn’t issue any known additional 2020 offers since the December signing period, leaving Togiai as one of essentially two potential additions before receiver Kris Abram-Draine of Spanish Fort, Alabama, chose Missouri last week.

Nebraska still has a scholarship or two it can hold for a potential transfer. Last summer it added transfers in tight end Travis Vokolek (Rutgers) and receiver Kanawai Noa (Cal) in July and August, respectively.

Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started