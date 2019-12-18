It wouldn’t be signing day without a little drama, bu this was worth the wait for Nebraska.
Though signing ceremonies rarely kick off on time, Homestead (Fla.) South Dade safety Jaiden Francois pushed back the start of his school’s event — which was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. central. Just before it was supposed to get underway, he took a phone call, got up from the table in South Dade’s gym, and left with phone pressed to his ear.
He spent roughly a half-hour in the hallway, returned to the table in the center of the gym and got back on his phone. After 10 minutes back at the table, Francois left again, and his name tag was removed from the table.
Francois then came back to the table shortly after 9 a.m. with his name tag back at his seat.
The moment, captured on CaneSport’s Periscope channel, had more than 6,000 viewers at its peak, many of which were surely Husker fans. NU may fans recall the 2017 Periscope dramas of Jamire Calvin and Joseph Lewis. Neither of them ended up in Lincoln.
Francois is going to Lincoln, though. Once it was his turn at the mic, with a Miami hat in front of him, Francois instead began to unbutton his black shirt to reveal a Nebraska T-shirt, signaling his decision to be a Husker.
Francois was committed to Miami two different times in the process, but took a visit to Nebraska in mid-November. His final visit, just before signing day, was to Miami, where his teammate, Keyshawn Washington, is headed.
Francois’ commitment further underlines NU’s ability to recruit high-level players in Florida thanks to its many connections, including assistants Travis Fisher and Sean Beckton, both of whom played and coached at Central Florida before coming to Nebraska. Fisher has strong connections in Miami, as well.
“We remember Coach Fish from his time at UCF,” Miami Central coach Roland Smith said.
Fisher cross-trains and tests his defensive backs on the duties of corners and safeties, so he wants players who can switch between the two roles.
“A corner has to know the job of everyone in the back end on the field,” Fisher said previously. “I practice them just the same way. If, this week, they’re putting their third receiver at a certain spot, and trying to create mismatches, I can put guys in different spots and you never can game plan.”
All four of NU’s defensive back commits hail from Florida: Gray, Francois, Delancy and Orlando Evans corner Tamon Lynum.
