Nebraska can't get every recruit it wants on signing day, as some prospects decide to go elsewhere for college.

Below is a list of the recruits that won't be attending Nebraska for college.

* * *

» OLB Kaden Johnson, Minneapolis Minneahaha Academy: Picks Wisconsin

This pass rusher from Minnesota had been a top target of the Huskers for most of the 2020 recruiting cycle. He took multiple visits to Nebraska, including an official during the season. His other finalists were fellow Big ten West schools Minnesota and Wisconsin. Though some predictions had Johnson trending toward Nebraska in the weeks leading up to signing day, those forecasts flipped to the Badgers in the final hours. Johnson ultimately picked Wisconsin on signing day, leaving the Huskers without one of the top players on their board.

