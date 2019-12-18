Nebraska can't get every recruit it wants on signing day, as some prospects decide to go elsewhere for college.
Below is a list of the recruits that won't be attending Nebraska for college.
» OLB Kaden Johnson, Minneapolis Minneahaha Academy: Picks Wisconsin
This pass rusher from Minnesota had been a top target of the Huskers for most of the 2020 recruiting cycle. He took multiple visits to Nebraska, including an official during the season. His other finalists were fellow Big ten West schools Minnesota and Wisconsin. Though some predictions had Johnson trending toward Nebraska in the weeks leading up to signing day, those forecasts flipped to the Badgers in the final hours. Johnson ultimately picked Wisconsin on signing day, leaving the Huskers without one of the top players on their board.
Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class
Jordon Riley
Garden City (Kan.) Community College defensive lineman Jordon Riley
GARDEN CITY CC ATHLETICS
Jimari Butler
Mobile (Ala.) Murphy outside linebacker/defensive end Jimari Butler
SCOTT DONALDSON/AL.COM
Omar Manning
Wide receiver Omar Manning, Kilgore (Texas) Junior College
Junior Aho
Defensive end Junior Aho, New Mexico Military Institute
NMMI ATHLETICS
Marquis Black
Defensive lineman Marquis Black, McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing
JEFF HURNDON PHOTOGRAPHY
Ronald Delancy
Defensive back Ronald Delancy, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
CHARLES TRAINOR JR./MIAMI HERALD
Henry Gray
Defensive back Henry Gray, Miami (Fla.) Central
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marvin Scott
Running back Marvin Scott, Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
LOLA GOMEZ/DAYTONA BEACH NEWS-JOURNAL
Sevion Morrison
Running back Sevion Morrison, Tulsa (Okla.) Edison Prep
TULSA WORLD
William Nixon
Wide receiver William Nixon, Waco (Texas) Midway
ROY AYDELOTTE/WACO TRIBUNE-HERALD
Nash Hutmacher
Defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain (S.D.) High School
CHAMBERLAIN SUN
Alex Conn
Offensive tackle Alex Conn, Derby (Kan.) High School
NATHAN ALSPAW/DERBYINFORMER.COM
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback Tamon Lynum, Orlando (Fla.) Evans
CHRIS HAYS/ORLANDO SENTINEL
Turner Corcoran
Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, Lawrence (Kan.) Free State
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zavier Betts
Wide receiver Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Logan Smothers
Quarterback Logan Smothers, Athens (Ala.) High School
JERONIMO NISA LUNA/DECATUR DAILY
