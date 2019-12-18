This pass rusher from Minnesota had been a top target of the Huskers for most of the 2020 recruiting cycle. He took multiple visits to Nebraska, including an official during the season. His other finalists were fellow Big ten West schools Minnesota and Wisconsin. Though some predictions had Johnson trending toward Nebraska in the weeks leading up to signing day, those forecasts flipped to the Badgers in the final hours. Johnson ultimately picked Wisconsin on signing day, leaving the Huskers without one of the top players on their board.
» S Myles Slusher, Broken Arrow (Okla.): Picks Arkansas
Slusher had been committed to Oregon since April, but that's not the team he signed with Wednesday. He didn't sign with Arkansas either. Instead he picked Arkansas, which entered his recruitment late with a new head coach. Slusher had taken two visits to Nebraska during the season, and hosted Husker coaches for in-home visits leading up to signing day. But a visit to Arkansas on the final weekend before signing day seems to have won the deal for this four-star prospect from the Tulsa area.
Other recruits who took official visits to Nebraska but signed elsewhere:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.