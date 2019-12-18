How he got here: Football wasn't even on Butler's mind for most of high school as he focused on playing basketball. But he returned to the gridiron as a senior at the urging of Murphy's new coach, who saw a quick first step and frame that had yet to fill out. Butler exploded for 18-plus sacks and eventually went from no offers to double digits, flashing the speed that helped him run the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at a Nike Regional Camp during the summer. He spent about a month committed to Tennessee but backed off that pledge following an official visit to Nebraska. A final visit to TCU wasn't enough to sway Butler from committing to Nebraska a few days before the early signing period.
Our take: The Huskers storing up a cache of talent at linebacker in this cycle is ideal for Butler, who has the luxury of time to develop if he doesn't break out as a true freshman. That goes for mentally in addition to physically. Three years away from the sport would set anybody back with their technique and experience. But that first step and big frame make Butler a project worth undertaking. When raw-but-talented players from the Southeast figure things out, the results can be difference-making for a defense. That would be doubly true for NU as it continues its years-long search for a dynamic pass rush.
Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class
