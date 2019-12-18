Jimari Butler

Jimari Butler played football during his senior year of high school after not playing the sport since middle school.

 SCOTT DONALDSON/AL.COM

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

Jimari Butler

6-5, 217, DE/OLB

Mobile (Ala.) Murphy High School

247Sports composite: 3 stars (No. 787 overall, No. 35 position)

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: TCU, Tennessee.

How he got here: Football wasn't even on Butler's mind for most of high school as he focused on playing basketball. But he returned to the gridiron as a senior at the urging of Murphy's new coach, who saw a quick first step and frame that had yet to fill out. Butler exploded for 18-plus sacks and eventually went from no offers to double digits, flashing the speed that helped him run the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at a Nike Regional Camp during the summer. He spent about a month committed to Tennessee but backed off that pledge following an official visit to Nebraska. A final visit to TCU wasn't enough to sway Butler from committing to Nebraska a few days before the early signing period.

Our take: The Huskers storing up a cache of talent at linebacker in this cycle is ideal for Butler, who has the luxury of time to develop if he doesn't break out as a true freshman. That goes for mentally in addition to physically. Three years away from the sport would set anybody back with their technique and experience. But that first step and big frame make Butler a project worth undertaking. When raw-but-talented players from the Southeast figure things out, the results can be difference-making for a defense. That would be doubly true for NU as it continues its years-long search for a dynamic pass rush.

Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription