The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Alante Brown
5-10, 190, WR
Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More Prep School
247Sports composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Maryland, Indiana, Michigan State, Ole Miss
How he got here: The winding road of a prep school, which tends to be far more popular in basketball than football. Brown was a star quarterback at Simeon High School in Chicago — totaling 41 touchdowns in 2018 — and planned on signing with Michigan State as a wide receiver. December signing day came and went, and Brown switched to Texas Tech. Because of grades, he landed at St. Thomas More, where he dominated the prep school league as a hybrid running back/receiver. Brown had many of the same scholarship offers as he did when he left high school, and a midweek visit to Nebraska — sandwiched in between visits to Maryland and Ole Miss — sealed the deal.
Our take: Brown has a similar build, high school experience and skill set to former Husker receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El, a similarly thick, tough runner who can help in the return game. Brown is a candidate for the Duck position — something he could share with Wan’Dale Robinson, who probably carried the ball too much for NU’s liking last season. Because Brown is a year older, and understands offense on a global level thanks to being a quarterback, he’s likely a candidate to play early at NU. Perhaps 25 years ago, he’s an option quarterback. Today, he’s running option routes in a spread offense. Brown didn’t get much hype in the cycle, but he could be a signing day steal.
They said it: “The coaches liked my playmaking ability, and they’re looking at me to play both (running back and wide receiver).” — Alante Brown
