How he got here: Morrison is one of the most prolific running backs in Oklahoma state history, and the record holder at his school, which includes Spencer Tillman. Yet Morrison’s first scholarship offer was Nebraska, as running backs coach Ryan Held made the powerful phone call that changed Morrison’s life. Morrison stayed loyal to the school that believed in him first and picked NU at the beginning of his senior year.
Our take: Morrison is a big-play back, a long-striding, pretty runner who can go cross country or hit the alley outside the numbers and take it to the house. His skill set is similar to that of Maurice Washington, but Morrison is more predictable after the carry and tougher between the tackles. He joins a very crowded running back room and will have to battle for time early. As always, the back who emerges for Nebraska will be a guy who can run, catch and pass block. NU wants versatile players.
They said it: "I try not to get caught up in the attention, because it's always better to stay in reality. But it is good attention for the team, so that's a positive thing about it.” — Morrison on the notoriety he’s received at Edison High School.
