Sevion Morrison

Sevion Morrison broke Spencer Tillman's record for rushing yards at Tulsa (OKla.) Edison High School.

 IAN MAULE/TULSA WORLD

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

Sevion Morrison

6-0, 195, RB

Tulsa (Okla.) Edison High School

247Sports composite: 4 stars (No. 336 overall, No. 26 position)

Rivals: 4 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor

How he got here: Morrison is one of the most prolific running backs in Oklahoma state history, and the record holder at his school, which includes Spencer Tillman. Yet Morrison’s first scholarship offer was Nebraska, as running backs coach Ryan Held made the powerful phone call that changed Morrison’s life. Morrison stayed loyal to the school that believed in him first and picked NU at the beginning of his senior year.

Our take: Morrison is a big-play back, a long-striding, pretty runner who can go cross country or hit the alley outside the numbers and take it to the house. His skill set is similar to that of Maurice Washington, but Morrison is more predictable after the carry and tougher between the tackles. He joins a very crowded running back room and will have to battle for time early. As always, the back who emerges for Nebraska will be a guy who can run, catch and pass block. NU wants versatile players.

They said it: "I try not to get caught up in the attention, because it's always better to stay in reality. But it is good attention for the team, so that's a positive thing about it.” — Morrison on the notoriety he’s received at Edison High School.

Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription