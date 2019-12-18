Pheldarius Payne

Pheldarius Payne had nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss during his time at Lackawanna College.

Pheldarius Payne

6-3, 270, DE

Lackawanna (Pa.) College

247Sports composite: 3 stars (No. 79 juco overall, No. 13 position)

Rivals: 2 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: North Carolina State

How he got here: Originally from Suffolk, Virginia, Payne played two seasons as Lackawanna, one of the top junior college programs in the country. He compiled impressive stats there in an aggressive, often-dominant defense: Nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over two seasons. Payne committed to NC State, his top and lone Power Five offer. Nebraska touched base over the summer, then came back to Payne in November looking for immediate pass-rusher help. After Lackawanna lost the junior college national title game in Pittsburg, Kansas, Payne visited NU, liked the school, and eventually announced his commitment.

Our take: It’s fair to wonder why Nebraska would want a 6-3, 270-pound defensive lineman for its 3-4 defense — until you watch Payne’s tape. He’s a keeper, a quick-twitch, smart defensive lineman who gets into the opposing backfield with intention and haste. He tackles to inflict pain, has quick feet and runs through contact instead of getting grabby with his arms. Somewhere between Kevin Maurice and Maliek Collins, Payne appears to be a player who can help Nebraska’s defense, especially against the pass, and seems to have the technique and strength to play outside the tackle or inside against the guard. Good player.

They said it: “I liked Nebraska. It was everything. The coaching staff, the players, the area, the people there.” — Pheldarius Payne about his visit to NU

