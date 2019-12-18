How he got here: One of the quietest recruits in recent memory, Manning made just one official visit — to Nebraska — over the summer, then had a standout sophomore season with 35 catches for 727 yards and six touchdowns. Manning silently committed to NU in November — unlike most silent commits, it was a fairly well-kept secret — but he started wavering, just a little, in early December. He even entertained waiting until February to sign and take a few more official visits. NU coach Scott Frost came to Kilgore, however, for an in-school visit, and a few hours after it ended, Manning picked the Huskers.
Our take: Manning represents one of the most important commits of the Frost era, a sorely-needed, big-bodied wideout who can run go and post routes, commanding doubles and catching the ball over them anyway. NU’s red-zone offense has struggled for several years, and Manning’s size alone can help resolve that. Nebraska’s quarterbacks can throw him fades and back-line high balls and make things happen that way. Manning has above-average speed, good physicality and a taste for aggressive blocking. He’ll immediately take pressure off of NU’s smaller receivers — freeing more room for them in the middle of the field — and should have the size and speed to beat man coverage. Manning could be the kind of guy who only catches 40-50 passes next season, but helps NU’s offense function better on multiple levels. The Huskers needed this guy.
They said it: “Nebraska is where I think I’ll flourish the best on and off the field. I plan on coming there and making a big, big impact." — Omar Manning
“To be honest with you, all you have to do is get the ball in his general area and he’ll do the rest. That’s just Omar being Omar.” — Kilgore receivers coach Peter Hopkins
